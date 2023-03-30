Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar-Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal to go on floors in May

Narthan, who made his directorial debut with Mufti, is now directing Bhairathi Ranagal, the prequel of the film.

Published: 30th March 2023

By Express News Service

Narthan, who made his directorial debut with Mufti, is now directing Bhairathi Ranagal, the prequel of the film. The gangster drama will be produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner.
The makers, who had unveiled a poster along with an image of the Century star with the tagline “The Era, where it all Began’ confirmed to be a prequel of the 2017 film, and will be made in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The film, which is now in the pre-production stage will go on floors in May and Shivanna is said to join from June first week. Meanwhile, the team is in the process of finalising the cast who were part of Mufti like Devaraj, Madhu Guruswamy, Vasishta Simha, and Babu Hirannaiah to play their respective roles in Bhairathi Ranagal. Music director Ravi Basrur, and cinematographer Naveen Kumar, who had previously worked in Mufti will be joining hands with Narthan for Bairathi Ranagal too.

There is also news of Narthan teaming up with RRR actor Ram Charan for a project made under KVN Productions, and the director plans to begin the prepping for the Ram Charan project in December. However, an official confirmation is awaited. 
 

