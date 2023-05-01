Home Entertainment Kannada

Kichcha Sudeep’s next to be launched on june  1

The actor had made an announcement of working on three projects

Published: 01st May 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep

Actor Kichcha Sudeep.

By Express News Service

Actor Kichcha Sudeep who predominantly works in Kannada film industry, was last seen in Vikrant Rona. While the actor took a break from films, he recently made an announcement of working on three projects.
Taking to social media to share the update, the actor wrote on Saturday, “'Happy to announce that the promo shoot of one of the three films I'm starting Wil go on floor on the 22nd of May. June 1st will be the launch. A script n a genre that excited me and a film I'm looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently participating in the campaigns for the Karnataka assembly elections and lending his support to BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his nominees.
Apart from touring the state, Sudeep also has interesting lineup of films. The actor is speculated to collaborate with Kalaipuli S Thanu for a film possibly to be helmed by Vijay.

Sudeep is also expected to team up with Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari for a film titled Billa Ranga Baadshah. Moreover, Sudeep has given a nod to filmmakers Nanda Kishore, and Venkat Prabhu, as well as speculated to join forces with Lyca Productions and Malayalam director Cheran. However, it is not yet known which of these projects will take off first.

