Home Entertainment Kannada

'777 Charlie' adds another feather to its cap

The comedy drama adventure is officially selected at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2023, and is also set for a release in Japan, Latin America, and Taiwan
 

Published: 04th May 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

'777 Charlie' (Photo | Rakshit Shetty @ Twitter)

'777 Charlie' (Photo | Rakshit Shetty @ Twitter)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

In June 10, debutant director K Kiranrajj’s 777 Charlie is set to celebrate its first anniversary of release, and yet, the film continues to be the hot topic. The latest news from the camp is the adventure drama, which stars Rakshit Shetty, is officially selected to be screened at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in Delhi. In addition, Kiranraj is also set to receive the Best Director award at the festival. 

Expressing his excitement about the recognition, Kiranraj says, “I believe that recognition at such a level is nothing but the result of the efforts and hardwork of the entire cast and crew. At one point, our Kannada films didn’t even make it past the State borders, but now we have the opportunity to compete and win, which is a great honour. While individual stars are being felicitated at national platforms, it’s equally essential for a film to receive recognition.”

Interestingly, 777 Charlie continues to be in demand, and the Japanese version of the film is expected to release between June and August. Kiranraj also revealed that the film will be released in Latin America and Taiwan soon. 

The comedy-drama adventure bankrolled by  features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Sharvari, and Bobby Simha. The film has music by Nobin Paul, and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap.

Kiranraj’s next to be an unconventional horror comedy

Kiranraj, who is still receiving acclaim for his directorial debut 777 Charlie, has already started work on his next project. The film is said to be a horror comedy-fantasy adventure. According to the director, the film is not going to be a typical horror comedy but will be a logical take on the genre. “The film will be made on a larger scale than 777 Charlie, and a lot of research is being done during the scripting stage,” Kiranraj shares. He also revealed plans to make it a bilingual film with dubbed versions in multiple languages.

Kiranraj took a year to pen the script for 777 Charlie, and he expects to take the same amount of time for his sophomore project. The director reveals that he is halfway through writing the script and is experiencing the same excitement and creative energy that he felt while writing for 777 Charlie. “Although it’s taking time, I can’t wait to present the finished product to the audience. The pre-production work is currently underway,” he says.

Kiranraj shares that a horror comedy will be quite a challenge for him. “Even 777 Charlie was not a simple genre. Likewise, making someone laugh and scared at the same time is complicated. It’s a strange genre, and it’s a challenge to achieve this feat. That’s why not many filmmakers attempt it,” he says, adding, “While commercial films, love dramas, and thrillers can be a safe bet, horror comedy is rare and takes time.” 

The filmmaker reveals that he plans to implement a lot of realistic elements in his subject. “Although 777 Charlie had fictional elements, it did have relatable and realistic moments. The same idea will be implemented in this project,” he says. When asked if he personally experienced fear, Kiranraj revealed that he was scared of being out after dark at one point in his life, but there came a time, he had to work during the night. “I believe that exploring outside of one’s comfort zone leads to growth and creativity,” he signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
777 Charlie Rakshit Shetty 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp