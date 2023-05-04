'777 Charlie' adds another feather to its cap

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In June 10, debutant director K Kiranrajj’s 777 Charlie is set to celebrate its first anniversary of release, and yet, the film continues to be the hot topic. The latest news from the camp is the adventure drama, which stars Rakshit Shetty, is officially selected to be screened at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in Delhi. In addition, Kiranraj is also set to receive the Best Director award at the festival.

Expressing his excitement about the recognition, Kiranraj says, “I believe that recognition at such a level is nothing but the result of the efforts and hardwork of the entire cast and crew. At one point, our Kannada films didn’t even make it past the State borders, but now we have the opportunity to compete and win, which is a great honour. While individual stars are being felicitated at national platforms, it’s equally essential for a film to receive recognition.”

Interestingly, 777 Charlie continues to be in demand, and the Japanese version of the film is expected to release between June and August. Kiranraj also revealed that the film will be released in Latin America and Taiwan soon.

The comedy-drama adventure bankrolled by features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Sharvari, and Bobby Simha. The film has music by Nobin Paul, and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap.

Kiranraj’s next to be an unconventional horror comedy

Kiranraj, who is still receiving acclaim for his directorial debut 777 Charlie, has already started work on his next project. The film is said to be a horror comedy-fantasy adventure. According to the director, the film is not going to be a typical horror comedy but will be a logical take on the genre. “The film will be made on a larger scale than 777 Charlie, and a lot of research is being done during the scripting stage,” Kiranraj shares. He also revealed plans to make it a bilingual film with dubbed versions in multiple languages.

Kiranraj took a year to pen the script for 777 Charlie, and he expects to take the same amount of time for his sophomore project. The director reveals that he is halfway through writing the script and is experiencing the same excitement and creative energy that he felt while writing for 777 Charlie. “Although it’s taking time, I can’t wait to present the finished product to the audience. The pre-production work is currently underway,” he says.

Kiranraj shares that a horror comedy will be quite a challenge for him. “Even 777 Charlie was not a simple genre. Likewise, making someone laugh and scared at the same time is complicated. It’s a strange genre, and it’s a challenge to achieve this feat. That’s why not many filmmakers attempt it,” he says, adding, “While commercial films, love dramas, and thrillers can be a safe bet, horror comedy is rare and takes time.”

The filmmaker reveals that he plans to implement a lot of realistic elements in his subject. “Although 777 Charlie had fictional elements, it did have relatable and realistic moments. The same idea will be implemented in this project,” he says. When asked if he personally experienced fear, Kiranraj revealed that he was scared of being out after dark at one point in his life, but there came a time, he had to work during the night. “I believe that exploring outside of one’s comfort zone leads to growth and creativity,” he signs off.

In June 10, debutant director K Kiranrajj’s 777 Charlie is set to celebrate its first anniversary of release, and yet, the film continues to be the hot topic. The latest news from the camp is the adventure drama, which stars Rakshit Shetty, is officially selected to be screened at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in Delhi. In addition, Kiranraj is also set to receive the Best Director award at the festival. Expressing his excitement about the recognition, Kiranraj says, “I believe that recognition at such a level is nothing but the result of the efforts and hardwork of the entire cast and crew. At one point, our Kannada films didn’t even make it past the State borders, but now we have the opportunity to compete and win, which is a great honour. While individual stars are being felicitated at national platforms, it’s equally essential for a film to receive recognition.” Interestingly, 777 Charlie continues to be in demand, and the Japanese version of the film is expected to release between June and August. Kiranraj also revealed that the film will be released in Latin America and Taiwan soon. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The comedy-drama adventure bankrolled by features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Sharvari, and Bobby Simha. The film has music by Nobin Paul, and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap. Kiranraj’s next to be an unconventional horror comedy Kiranraj, who is still receiving acclaim for his directorial debut 777 Charlie, has already started work on his next project. The film is said to be a horror comedy-fantasy adventure. According to the director, the film is not going to be a typical horror comedy but will be a logical take on the genre. “The film will be made on a larger scale than 777 Charlie, and a lot of research is being done during the scripting stage,” Kiranraj shares. He also revealed plans to make it a bilingual film with dubbed versions in multiple languages. Kiranraj took a year to pen the script for 777 Charlie, and he expects to take the same amount of time for his sophomore project. The director reveals that he is halfway through writing the script and is experiencing the same excitement and creative energy that he felt while writing for 777 Charlie. “Although it’s taking time, I can’t wait to present the finished product to the audience. The pre-production work is currently underway,” he says. Kiranraj shares that a horror comedy will be quite a challenge for him. “Even 777 Charlie was not a simple genre. Likewise, making someone laugh and scared at the same time is complicated. It’s a strange genre, and it’s a challenge to achieve this feat. That’s why not many filmmakers attempt it,” he says, adding, “While commercial films, love dramas, and thrillers can be a safe bet, horror comedy is rare and takes time.” The filmmaker reveals that he plans to implement a lot of realistic elements in his subject. “Although 777 Charlie had fictional elements, it did have relatable and realistic moments. The same idea will be implemented in this project,” he says. When asked if he personally experienced fear, Kiranraj revealed that he was scared of being out after dark at one point in his life, but there came a time, he had to work during the night. “I believe that exploring outside of one’s comfort zone leads to growth and creativity,” he signs off.