Home Entertainment Kannada

Radhika Kumaraswamy, Shreyas Talpade team up for 'Ajagrata'

Apart from Radhika and Shreyas, the film also stars well-known Tamil actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani, Jayaprakash, Sparsha Rekha, Devaraj, Suchendra Prasad, and Vinay Prasad

Published: 08th May 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Radhika Kumaraswamy, who was last seen in Ravi Bopanna (2022), and is awaiting for the release of Bhaira Devi, is set to star in a psychological thriller titled Ajagrata. Directed by M Shashidhar, the film will also mark the Kannada debut of noted Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade.

Produced by Raviraj, Ajagrata will be shot and released simultaneously in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Konkani, and Marathi. Apart from Radhika and Shreyas, the film also stars well-known Tamil actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani, Jayaprakash, Sparsha Rekha, Devaraj, Suchendra Prasad, and Vinay Prasad. 

While the project is set to launch Shrihari as a music director, Gowli-fame Sandeep Valluri is on board as the cinematographer.  Ajagrata will be officially launched on May 13 in Hyderabad, and the shooting is set to begin on May 15. The film will be shot in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.  Ajagrata is director Shashidhar’s second film after Arun Ram Prasad-starrer Gharga, which is yet to hit the screens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radhika Kumaraswamy Ravi Bopanna
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp