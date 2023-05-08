Radhika Kumaraswamy, Shreyas Talpade team up for 'Ajagrata'

By Express News Service

Radhika Kumaraswamy, who was last seen in Ravi Bopanna (2022), and is awaiting for the release of Bhaira Devi, is set to star in a psychological thriller titled Ajagrata. Directed by M Shashidhar, the film will also mark the Kannada debut of noted Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade.

Produced by Raviraj, Ajagrata will be shot and released simultaneously in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Konkani, and Marathi. Apart from Radhika and Shreyas, the film also stars well-known Tamil actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani, Jayaprakash, Sparsha Rekha, Devaraj, Suchendra Prasad, and Vinay Prasad.

While the project is set to launch Shrihari as a music director, Gowli-fame Sandeep Valluri is on board as the cinematographer. Ajagrata will be officially launched on May 13 in Hyderabad, and the shooting is set to begin on May 15. The film will be shot in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Ajagrata is director Shashidhar’s second film after Arun Ram Prasad-starrer Gharga, which is yet to hit the screens.

Radhika Kumaraswamy, who was last seen in Ravi Bopanna (2022), and is awaiting for the release of Bhaira Devi, is set to star in a psychological thriller titled Ajagrata. Directed by M Shashidhar, the film will also mark the Kannada debut of noted Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade. Produced by Raviraj, Ajagrata will be shot and released simultaneously in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Konkani, and Marathi. Apart from Radhika and Shreyas, the film also stars well-known Tamil actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani, Jayaprakash, Sparsha Rekha, Devaraj, Suchendra Prasad, and Vinay Prasad. While the project is set to launch Shrihari as a music director, Gowli-fame Sandeep Valluri is on board as the cinematographer. Ajagrata will be officially launched on May 13 in Hyderabad, and the shooting is set to begin on May 15. The film will be shot in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Ajagrata is director Shashidhar’s second film after Arun Ram Prasad-starrer Gharga, which is yet to hit the screens.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });