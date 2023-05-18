Hassan Ramesh: 'Sudeep has provided invaluable support to 'Sreemanta'

By Express News Service

Pan-Indian actor Sonu Sood, who is also known for his philanthropy, returns to Kannada cinema this week with Sreemanta. Sonu was last seen in the 2019 mythological drama Kurukshetra. Directed by Hassan Ramesh, Sreemanta sheds light on the lives of farmers and delves into the impact of technology on the agricultural sector, and Sonu Sood portrays the role of a farmer. After facing release challenges due to the pandemic, the film is finally hitting the screens on May 19.

In the latest development, the team has announced Kichcha Sudeep is part of the film as a narrator. Ramesh reveals that the narration propels the entire movie, and his presence has provided invaluable support to Sreemanta.

"My unwavering conviction in the story of Sreemanta impressed the producers as I dared to deviate from the norm of routine commercial cinema in Kannada. I have given the protagonist a plough instead of a machete," says Ramesh who acknowledges that having Sonu Sood for the lead role was a result of his status as a real-life hero."Sreemanta carries a significant societal message, which is skillfully conveyed through Sonu's character. With Sonu's global recognition, his portrayal as a farmer becomes even more impactful, enabling the message to reach a wider audience," he says.

The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Vaishnavi Chandran, Vaishnavi Pathwardhan, Kranthi, Kalyani, Charanraj, Ramesh Bhat, Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Ranga, Bank Manjanna, Raju Thalikote, Ravishankar Gowda, Giri, Madhugiri Prakash, and Basavaraju Hassan. Jointly produced by T K Ramesha, G Narayanappa, and V Sanjay Babu under Goldenrain Movies, the film has music by veteran Hamsalekha and a background score by Aarav Rishik. The cinematography is by Ravikumar Sana.

