Kumar Govind makes a comeback with Darshan’s 'Kaatera'

Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir reveals the first-look poster of the actor

Published: 18th May 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Challenging Star Darshan's upcoming film Kaatera, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, is set in the 1970s against a village backdrop. The film showcases Darshan in an unconventional role. Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, yesteryear actor Kumar Govind has been roped in for the project. The announcement was made on the actor's birthday.  

Expressing his happiness in having Kumar Govind onboard, Tharun Sudhir tweeted, "Welcoming the compassionate, brotherly soul 'Mahadevanna' donned by the talented Kumar Govind sir on this special day, his birthday! Team #KAATERA wishes him the best of success & health."

Kumar Govind is said to be playing a crucial role in the film, portraying a brother, and has participated in over 30 to 40 days of shooting. Tharun, known for his casting choices, selected Kumar Govind, who has been away from the silver screen for a considerable time. When asked about his decision, Tharun explains,

"I was looking for an actor, who is senior to Darshan, and was a hero himself. I have admired Kumar Govind's performances since Shhh. Many films starring him with a village backdrop have been blockbusters such as Anuraga Sangama and Chikka, to name a few. The character required maturity, and he was the best fit." 

Tharun further emphasises his interest in bringing back yesteryear actors, having previously done so with Kashinath for Chowka and now with Kumar Govind. "Actors from the 90s making a comeback bring a refreshing element. Additionally, I wanted someone fresh faces to share screen space with Darshan, who also insists on casting senior Kannada actors and he was delighted to know that Kumar Govind is part of the project. In fact, Kumar had plans for his own projects and was working on directing a film. However, when I narrated the story and his role to him, he decided to prioritise our film and put his own projects on hold to join Kaatera."

Kaatera made under the Rockline Entertainements banner has Radhana Ram (daughter of actor Malashree) marking her debut. The film will also feature South Indian actor Jagapati Babu in a pivotal role.  The mass action entertainer, which is set to resume shooting in the upcoming week, has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj. 

