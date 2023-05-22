Rishi steps into action zone with director Nandish’s film

By Express News Service

Rishi, known for his roles in Operation Alamelamma and Kavaaludaari, is known for his choice of scripts. While the actor is awaiting the release of Ramana Avatara, he is currently committed to the sets of Prashant Rajappa’s next, which also stars Prakash Belawadi. Meanwhile, his next venture will be a big-budget bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu. The film will be helmed by KS Nandish, who previously directed Dear Vikram, featuring Ninasam Sathish. The project is set to commence on June 2, with the production company and cast being unveiled on the same day.

Confirming his collaboration with Nandish, Rishi describes the film as a social drama with ample action, which is a significant departure from his usual zone of simple and humorous roles. Reflecting on his film journey, Rishi states, “Comedy has never been my comfort zone. However, I started off with a subject like Operation Alamelamma because I didn’t want to limit myself to a specific genre. I wanted to adapt to stories that have the potential to entertain the viewers, regardless of whether they were initially written for me.

Through this process, I discovered that I can handle comedy as well. Now, I am getting into my zone, doing something I enjoy. The action allows me to convey force and intensity through my character, and it will be an advantage. The subject aligns with the present times, and more details will be revealed on June 2. We will launch the film soon, however, shooting for the film will begin only after the release of Ramana Avatara.” he says.

Rishi stresses the importance of creating content that appeals to the entire audience in theaters. “While Ramana Avatara is geared towards providing mass entertainment, my upcoming film with Nandish will delve into an intense dimension,” he says.

In addition to his collaboration with Nandish, Rishi has another project in the pipeline with Mohan Singh. With a promising lineup, Rishi hopes that the same reflects at the box office. “I am confident in my lineup; the only delay was in the execution process. Finally, I will be glad to be out with projects one after another,” he says.

