I am eager to embrace this new chapter in cinema: Mahalakshmi

Comebacks of yesteryear stars always calls for excitement. Actor Mahalakshmi, a well-known name in the South Indian film industry and had a remarkable career during the early 1980s till 1991 will be returning to cinema after 30 years with TRP Rama. “When you love a profession, even when you return after a gap, you are filled with the same love and sincerity,” says Mahalakshmi, adding, “I am eagerly waiting to watch the film releasing this week, along with the audience.”

Talking about her absence, she says, “I took this hiatus to prioritise my family. Now returning to films is mainly to keep myself occupied. When the makers of TRP Rama approached me with a good role, I went ahead with it. Acting is a profession and a platform that I’ve always wanted to be a part of.”

A 30-year gap is significant, but Mahalakshmi seems to have a firm grasp of the kind of films popular in today’s generation. “Back then, we did have some good storylines to explore, and even had equal scope in female-centric projects, it still hold strong today. However, the categories have evolved to suit today’s times.”

Speaking about her role in TRP Rama, directed by Ravi Prasad, Mahalakshmi says, “The director has crafted a strong and bold mother role for me. She supports her son with all her heart.” She adds that further details are kept under wraps to maintain curiosity until its release.

“Based on the glimpses, people might perceive my character to be a negative one, but there’s more to the role that will certainly pique the interest of the audience.” Having worked in different languages, Mahalakshmi wants to continue her journey in the industry. She remarks, “My colleagues know that I’ve come back to the industry, and I am eager to embrace this new chapter.”

