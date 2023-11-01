Home Entertainment Kannada

'Psychic' will offer a fresh perspective in the crime-thriller genre: Pushkara Giri Gowda

The teaser provides a glimpse of three distinct love stories within the movie, and the filmmakers plan to unveil the key plot elements in the trailer.

Published: 01st November 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sardar Sathya
By Express News Service

Sardar Sathya, who garnered attention for his role in Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai, is now eagerly anticipating his next Kannada movie, Psychic. The shooting of the film, which marks the directorial debut of Pushkara Giri Gowda, has been wrapped up, and the makers unveiled the teaser in the presence of retired IPS officers along with director KM Chaitanya among others.

The teaser provides a glimpse of three distinct love stories within the movie, and the filmmakers plan to unveil the key plot elements in the trailer. During the teaser release event, Pushkara Giri, who has also written the story and screenplay, mentioned that Psychic offers a distinctive blend of crime, suspense, and thriller genres and aims to provide a fresh perspective to the audience.

"While crime-thriller-investigation movies often glorify violent scenes, Psychic takes a different approach by subtly portraying violence in a manner that engages the audience. Furthermore, we have placed a strong emphasis on cinematography, background music, and sound design. Additional details will be disclosed in the trailer," says the director.

Sardar Sathya described the film as a unique and challenging project, portraying a character he has never played before. Produced by Chetan Manjunath, Psychic also stars Kailash Dev, Nikhita Dorthodi, Reshma Lingarajappa, Rohith Nagesh, and Keshav.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp