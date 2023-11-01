'Psychic' will offer a fresh perspective in the crime-thriller genre: Pushkara Giri Gowda

By Express News Service

Sardar Sathya, who garnered attention for his role in Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai, is now eagerly anticipating his next Kannada movie, Psychic. The shooting of the film, which marks the directorial debut of Pushkara Giri Gowda, has been wrapped up, and the makers unveiled the teaser in the presence of retired IPS officers along with director KM Chaitanya among others.

The teaser provides a glimpse of three distinct love stories within the movie, and the filmmakers plan to unveil the key plot elements in the trailer. During the teaser release event, Pushkara Giri, who has also written the story and screenplay, mentioned that Psychic offers a distinctive blend of crime, suspense, and thriller genres and aims to provide a fresh perspective to the audience.

"While crime-thriller-investigation movies often glorify violent scenes, Psychic takes a different approach by subtly portraying violence in a manner that engages the audience. Furthermore, we have placed a strong emphasis on cinematography, background music, and sound design. Additional details will be disclosed in the trailer," says the director.

Sardar Sathya described the film as a unique and challenging project, portraying a character he has never played before. Produced by Chetan Manjunath, Psychic also stars Kailash Dev, Nikhita Dorthodi, Reshma Lingarajappa, Rohith Nagesh, and Keshav.

