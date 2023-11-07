'Chi Thu Yuvakara Sangha' set for Jan 2024 release

By Express News Service

Sanath, known for his roles in Kamarottu Check Post and Olave Mandara 2, is all set for his next venture, Chi Thu Yuvakara Sangha. Directed by Shivu Ramanagara, the makers recently released the teaser, which has a voice narration by director and actor Prem.

Actor Sanath, who is anticipating the film’s release, shares, “The movie centers around unemployed youth who endure parental criticism due to their idleness. Beyond providing entertainment, the film conveys a significant societal message.”

Scheduled for a January 2024 release, Chi Thu Yuvakara Sangha, produced by Chethan Raj, boasts music composed by Dr Kiran Thotambyle. The film also stars Viranika Shetty as the heroine, along with celebrated comedy actors like Mahantesh, Salman, Kuri Prathap, and others.

