Mellage from 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye' about love from woman's perspective: Raj B Shetty

By Express News Service

Ahead of the release of Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, the makers released a sneak peek of the film with the music video for the song Mellage. Written and directed by Raj B Shetty, the film marks the debut production of Ramya through her production house, AppleBox Studios, in collaboration with Raj B Shetty’s Lighter Buddha Films.

The film is scheduled for a Nov 24 release under KRG Studios and features Siri Ravikumar as the female lead role alongside Raj.

Mellage is a melodious track composed by Midhun Mukundan, written by Prithvi, and voice rendered by Madhuri Seshadri. Raj explains that Mellage offers a unique insight into a woman’s perspective on love, which is why I chose Prithvi as the lyricist.

“I wanted her unique viewpoint,” says Raj who also praises the classical essence of the song and speaks highly of Midhun’s remarkable work. Siri too shared her profound affection for the track.

The film also stars Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, Rekha Kudligi, Tuminadu, and Sneha Sharma in pivotal roles. Praveen Shriyan takes on the dual role of cinematographer and editor.

