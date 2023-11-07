Suni wraps up shoot for 'Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe'

By Express News Service

Suni, the director of Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, who had two back-to-back releases with Sakath, starring Ganesh, and Sharan’s Avatara Purusha, has now completed shooting for his next film, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe.

This film, which stars Vinay Rajkumar and features his father, Raghavendra Rajkumar in a pivotal role, recently wrapped up shooting the portions with the senior actor in the picturesque city of Mysore served as the backdrop for the film.

Director Suni describes Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe as a straightforward romantic narrative interwoven with an enchanting musical odyssey, featuring 11 distinct songs composed by Veer Samarth, out of which three are full-length tracks, accompanying the background scores.

He particularly praised his actor, Vinay

Rajkumar, for his invaluable contribution to the film and shared a few pictures with CE.

Vinay Rajkumar, known for his versatility, expressed his excitement about being part of this film and the rewarding experience it brought. “Acting came naturally under the good guidance of the director,” says the actor.

The film is produced by Ramesh from Mysore, and the cast also includes Mallika Singh as the female lead, Sadhu Kokila, and Arun Balraj.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Karthik.

Vinay Rajkumar and Mallika Singha

Vinay Rajkumar and Mallika Singha

