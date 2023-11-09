Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to grace the trailer launch of Abishek Ambareesh’s Bad Manners

Bad Manners is eagerly awaited due to director Suri’s involvement, as he has a dedicated fan base. It also marks his first collaboration with Abishek Ambareesh

09th November 2023

Sandalwood actor Darshan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Suri’s upcoming movie, Bad Manners, is scheduled for release on November 24. The film’s music, composed by Charan Raj, has received a good response from the audience, and the makers ahead of the release, are preparing to launch the film’s trailer on November 12 at a grand event, with Challenging Star Darshan as a special guest.

Bad Manners is eagerly awaited due to director Suri’s involvement, as he has a dedicated fan base. It also marks his first collaboration with Abishek Ambareesh. Going by the rushes, the film is expected to give a fresh image to the actor.

The film is produced by K M Sudhir’s Studio 18 and will be distributed by Jayanna Films. Suri, along with Surendranath and Amri, has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Shekar S and Deepu S Kumar are in charge of cinematography and editing, respectively. Ravi Varma serves as the film’s action director. Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar play the female leads in the film.

