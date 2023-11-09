Darshan to grace the trailer launch of Abishek Ambareesh’s Bad Manners

By Express News Service

Suri’s upcoming movie, Bad Manners, is scheduled for release on November 24. The film’s music, composed by Charan Raj, has received a good response from the audience, and the makers ahead of the release, are preparing to launch the film’s trailer on November 12 at a grand event, with Challenging Star Darshan as a special guest.

Bad Manners is eagerly awaited due to director Suri’s involvement, as he has a dedicated fan base. It also marks his first collaboration with Abishek Ambareesh. Going by the rushes, the film is expected to give a fresh image to the actor.

The film is produced by K M Sudhir’s Studio 18 and will be distributed by Jayanna Films. Suri, along with Surendranath and Amri, has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Shekar S and Deepu S Kumar are in charge of cinematography and editing, respectively. Ravi Varma serves as the film’s action director. Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar play the female leads in the film.

