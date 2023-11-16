Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Radhika Kumaraswamy opens up about Bhairadevi and Ajagrata

In Bhairadevi, Radhika plays a lady Aghora, which is a concept not seen before in Indian cinema.

A still from Bhairadevi starring actor Radhika Kumaraswamy.

By Express News Service

Radhika Kumaraswamy is currently starring in two films, Bhairadevi and Ajagrata, which are at different stages of production. During her recent birthday celebration, the makers released the teasers for Bhairadevi and unveiled the poster for Ajagrata, marking a special moment for the actor.

Radhika highlighted the uniqueness of these movies and the hard work put into them, especially her role as an Aghori in Bhairadevi. She mentioned, "Initially, I was scared of the crematorium, an important location in the film, but I must thank the director for helping me bring the character to life."

In Bhairadevi, Radhika plays a lady Aghora, which is a concept not seen before in Indian cinema. Ramesh Aravind stars as a cop in this film, which is directed by Shrijai, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues.

Bhairadevi boasts an interesting cast including Rangayana Raghu, Ravishankar, Skanda Ashok, Anu Mukherjee, Malavika Avinash, and Suchendra Prasad. The makers have plans to release the film in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Radhika revealed that Ajagrata, which also stars Shreyas Talpade, and is directed by M Shashidhar, will also be released in multiple languages.

