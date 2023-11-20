Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay wraps up shoot for the  multilingual film 'Zebra'  

Published: 20th November 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The shooting of Eashvar Karthic’s upcoming film 'Zebra', starring Dhananjay and Satyadev, has been wrapped up. The makers have shared the first few stills from the film. The much-anticipated film is now in the post-production stage, and is gearing up for a release. The Kannada-Telugu bilingual will also be dubbed into other languages. 

A still from the film 'Zebra'

Zebra marks the 26th project for both Dhananjay and Satyadev. The film, which is made to cater to a wide Indian audience, also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Jennifer Piccinato, Sathyaraj, Akala, and Sunil in key roles.

Written by Eashvar, Zebra is backed by SN Reddy, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram under Padmaja Films Private Ltd. and Old Town Pictures. Ravi Basrur of KGF fame will be composing music for the film.
Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who was last seen in Hoysala, is working in Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakhand, which also stars Ramya. Dhananjay will also be teaming up with director Shankar Guru for a gangster drama titled Anna from Mexico.

TAGS
Zebra Dhananjay and Satyadev

Comments

