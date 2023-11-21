Veteran actor Dwarakish makes a pivotal appearance in 'Mayanagari'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Aniissh, a fan of Shankar Nag, portrays a struggling director in the film, alongside Dwarakish, who plays a real-life character.

The makers of Mayanagari, directed by Shankar Aradhya, released their second song recently and makers also revealed that veteran actor Dwarakish stars in a crucial role alongside Aniissh, and Shravya Rao.

Director Shankar intricately weaves real-life incidents into the screenplay, emphasising Dwarakish's significant presence. Expressing his enthusiasm, he shares that Mayanagari is a blend of horror, action, and family sentiment. Aniissh, a fan of Shankar Nag, portrays a struggling director in the film, alongside Dwarakish, who plays a real-life character.

Anish, excited about sharing the screen with the veteran actor, remarks, "Working with senior actors like Dwarakish was an incredible opportunity. I play the role of a young boy aspiring to be a director."

Produced by Sandalwood Pictures with Shwetha Shankar as co-producer, the film has National Award winner Vikram More choreographing the fight sequences. Additionally, it stars Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash, Suchendra Prasad, Chandrashekar Eddakallu, Chikkanna, Giri Dinesh, and Niharika in pivotal roles.

