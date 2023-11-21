Veteran actor Dwarakish makes a pivotal appearance in 'Mayanagari'

By Express News Service

The makers of Mayanagari, directed by Shankar Aradhya, released their second song recently and makers also revealed that veteran actor Dwarakish stars in a crucial role alongside Aniissh, and Shravya Rao.

Director Shankar intricately weaves real-life incidents into the screenplay, emphasising Dwarakish's significant presence. Expressing his enthusiasm, he shares that Mayanagari is a blend of horror, action, and family sentiment. Aniissh, a fan of Shankar Nag, portrays a struggling director in the film, alongside Dwarakish, who plays a real-life character.

Anish, excited about sharing the screen with the veteran actor, remarks, "Working with senior actors like Dwarakish was an incredible opportunity. I play the role of a young boy aspiring to be a director."

Produced by Sandalwood Pictures with Shwetha Shankar as co-producer, the film has National Award winner Vikram More choreographing the fight sequences. Additionally, it stars Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash, Suchendra Prasad, Chandrashekar Eddakallu, Chikkanna, Giri Dinesh, and Niharika in pivotal roles.

