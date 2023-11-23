‘My storytelling often stems from a female perspective’, Actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty has showcased his versatility in acting, writing, directing, and storytelling, reflecting his unwavering passion for cinema. Starting with his directorial debut Ondu Motteya Kathe, a satire-comedy-drama, followed by Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana and his involvement in Toby, Raj now delves into the profound realm of romance with his latest venture, Swati Muthina Male Haniye (SMMH), which will be the first production venture by Ramya, under Apple Box Studios. We caught up with director Raj B Shetty and the female lead Siri Ravi Kumar.

For Raj, SMMH began with a phone call from a woman he met at a gathering. “She has been married for years but felt incredibly lonely, unable to share her feelings with her family or children. She confided in me, a stranger, and that situation lingered in my head, eventually becoming a project,” shares Raj, who also elaborates on the title’s significance. According to him, the rain during Swati Nakshatra holds purity and is used in Ayurvedic practices for its healing nature. The belief that a raindrop falling into a shell can transform into a pearl reflects the essence of the title and the film.

Briefly discussing the film’s story and its underlying theme, Raj mentions, “Prerana, a counselor in a hospice setting, forms an unexpected bond with Aniketh. Their connection forms the crux of the story, exploring the essence of love, life, and human bonds.”

Siri reflects on her initial thoughts and emotions about working for the first time in a Raj B Shetty film. “I was overjoyed and pinched myself several times upon receiving Raj B Shetty’s call. It took a while to sink in. I didn’t have his number, and during a time of uncertainty, he straightforwardly introduced himself and offered me a role in SMMH. He mentioned that there were some last-minute changes, and expressed his interest in having me on board. It’s a day I’ll never forget, and now, a year later, the film is releasing. It’s the best feeling ever.”

Elaborating on the research process involved in developing the narrative, Raj says, “As a Bachelor of Social Work graduate, I visited several institutions dealing with critical cases, and meeting individuals in their final moments. This experience shaped the story. Visiting Karunashraya with producer Ramya, DOP, and editor, Praveen Shriyan, meeting counselors, and brainstorming on elements helped justify the film.”

Shooting the film in just 18 days was a rare feat for the filmmaker. “This cinema isn’t for all audiences, and I was clear about our target audience. Storytelling plays a crucial role in reaching the right viewers. We carefully managed the budget. Additionally, my long-time technicians, who have been with me for almost 12 years, understood my vision and supported me. Filming entirely in Ooty complemented the story’s backdrop.”

Raj emphasises that SMMH portrays love from a unique perspective. “Love isn’t confined to norms like genders or ages. For me, it’s about companionship or friendship, devoid of any physical angle. Similar to my previous films, love isn’t depicted through societal standards. Being there for someone, just to listen, defines love, and it is the essence of SMMH.” says Raj, who is appreciative of music director Midhu Mukundan’s compositions.

Preparing for SMMH, Raj drew inspiration from Kuvempu’s lines, Oh Nanna Chetana, to better understand the character. “I had to lose weight and go without food for 15 days, aiming for those dark circles and other changes to fit the role,” he shares.

Reflecting on her experience, Siri admits she had tears in her eyes upon receiving the narration from Raj. “As a psychology student, understanding the role’s sensitivity was challenging. Visiting Karunashraya, consulting counsellors, and conducting personal research were pivotal. Capturing the right emotions was essential, and with Raj’s help, I know I will take a piece of Prerna with me long after SMMH.”

Regarding writing such a strong character in SMMH, Raj shares, “It was easy for me as I’ve always been closely connected to the women in my life. My storytelling often stems from a female perspective, starting with my grandmother. My mother has been a significant influence. I’ve witnessed their patience and sacrifices, yet often taken them for granted. This realisation has been with me since childhood.”

Is Raj’s inclination towards different genres, a conscious choice or driven by storytelling inspiration? “Coming from a middle-class family, I feel fortunate to be a filmmaker, supported by audiences paying to watch my films since 2017. My duty is to connect with audiences, bringing fresh thoughts in each film, and avoiding monotony in genres.”

Raj concludes by sharing his vision as a filmmaker. “I’ve reverted to a student mindset, eager to explore and learn cinema and its stories. I aim to create something new, a space I haven’t explored before.”

