'Marichi' locks release date

By Express News Service

Marichi, Sidhruv’s debut as a director, starring Vijay Raghavendra as an investigative officer alongside Sonu Gowda, is set to hit theatres on December 8, alongside Kaiva and several other films. Sidhruv emphasized the importance of technical skills and the support of the artistic team to bring the director’s vision to life, expressing gratitude for the ongoing support despite unpredictable circumstances.

According to the first-time director, Marichi tells an engaging love story filled with suspense and excitement. It involves a cunning killer who leaves clues and challenges the police, leading to an intense investigation. The film focuses on the challenges faced by the detective and explores how the case is solved, along with the misuse of technology in a medical setting.

“The evidence tactics that we have brought through in this film is something never explored in films,” Sidhruv mentions. The movie, produced under the SSR Banner, also features Abhi Das, Spandana Somanna, Aryan, Shruti Patil, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, and Arun Balaraj. The movie’s cinematography is handled by Manohar Joshi, with music direction by Jyothi Sandeep.

