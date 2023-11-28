Home Entertainment Kannada

'Marichi' locks release date

According to the first-time director Sidhruv, Mareechi tells an engaging love story filled with suspense and excitement.

Published: 28th November 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Mareechi'.

By Express News Service

Marichi, Sidhruv’s debut as a director, starring Vijay Raghavendra as an investigative officer alongside Sonu Gowda, is set to hit theatres on December 8, alongside Kaiva and several other films. Sidhruv emphasized the importance of technical skills and the support of the artistic team to bring the director’s vision to life, expressing gratitude for the ongoing support despite unpredictable circumstances.

According to the first-time director, Marichi tells an engaging love story filled with suspense and excitement. It involves a cunning killer who leaves clues and challenges the police, leading to an intense investigation. The film focuses on the challenges faced by the detective and explores how the case is solved, along with the misuse of technology in a medical setting.

“The evidence tactics that we have brought through in this film is something never explored in films,” Sidhruv mentions. The movie, produced under the SSR Banner, also features Abhi Das, Spandana Somanna, Aryan, Shruti Patil, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, and Arun Balaraj. The movie’s cinematography is handled by Manohar Joshi, with music direction by Jyothi Sandeep.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu GowdaVijay Raghavendra Marichi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp