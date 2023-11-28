Rishab unveils Kantara prequel teaser

By Express News Service

Following the resounding success of Kantara, last year, Hombale Films is set to enthrall audiences once more with their newest cinematic creation, Kantara - A Legend, Chapter 1. The first look of this highly anticipated movie has been unveiled by the makers, promising an immersive and celestial cinematic experience.

Kantara captivated audiences with its folklore-inspired narrative that delved into the intricate relationship between humanity and nature. Hombale Films, known for its captivating pan-India films, continues to redefine the divine with Kantara Chapter 1.

The teaser showcases an intriguing yet intense glimpse of actor-director Rishab Shetty, giving a sneak peek into the visionary world crafted by the director himself. The familiar echo reverberated in the first installment returns, signaling the genesis of a legend and the dawn of a new era. The teaser is further amplified by Ajaneesh B Loknath’s stirring score.

The featurette concludes with seven distinct musical ragas, each representing the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be presented. Kantara Chapter 1, the precursor to Kantara’s immersive folklore journey along coastal Karnataka, aims to further captivate the audience. The film is mostly Set in the 3rd to 5th Century AD, the film’s narrative explores the Kadambas’ reign in North Karnataka and present-day Uttara Kannada.

Kantara Chapter 1 is eagerly awaited for its release next year, expected to intrigue audiences across seven languages. Filming of the project is scheduled to commence at the end of December. While the cast remains undisclosed, Arvind S Kashyap returns as the cinematographer, and Banglan is the production designer. Pragathi Shetty, Rishab’s wife, will once again return as the film’s costume designer.

Hombale Films achieved an extraordinary milestone last year with two mega-blockbusters, KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, amassing a collective global gross of a staggering 1600 crores. The much-awaited release, Salaar, is already creating buzz and is anticipated to be the year’s blockbuster, with its trailer launch slated for December 1st.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Following the resounding success of Kantara, last year, Hombale Films is set to enthrall audiences once more with their newest cinematic creation, Kantara - A Legend, Chapter 1. The first look of this highly anticipated movie has been unveiled by the makers, promising an immersive and celestial cinematic experience. Kantara captivated audiences with its folklore-inspired narrative that delved into the intricate relationship between humanity and nature. Hombale Films, known for its captivating pan-India films, continues to redefine the divine with Kantara Chapter 1. The teaser showcases an intriguing yet intense glimpse of actor-director Rishab Shetty, giving a sneak peek into the visionary world crafted by the director himself. The familiar echo reverberated in the first installment returns, signaling the genesis of a legend and the dawn of a new era. The teaser is further amplified by Ajaneesh B Loknath’s stirring score.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The featurette concludes with seven distinct musical ragas, each representing the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be presented. Kantara Chapter 1, the precursor to Kantara’s immersive folklore journey along coastal Karnataka, aims to further captivate the audience. The film is mostly Set in the 3rd to 5th Century AD, the film’s narrative explores the Kadambas’ reign in North Karnataka and present-day Uttara Kannada. Kantara Chapter 1 is eagerly awaited for its release next year, expected to intrigue audiences across seven languages. Filming of the project is scheduled to commence at the end of December. While the cast remains undisclosed, Arvind S Kashyap returns as the cinematographer, and Banglan is the production designer. Pragathi Shetty, Rishab’s wife, will once again return as the film’s costume designer. Hombale Films achieved an extraordinary milestone last year with two mega-blockbusters, KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, amassing a collective global gross of a staggering 1600 crores. The much-awaited release, Salaar, is already creating buzz and is anticipated to be the year’s blockbuster, with its trailer launch slated for December 1st. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp