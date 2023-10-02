Trailer of Shivarajkumar’s Ghost is out; AI’s handiwork takes centrestage

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, who sent fans into a frenzy with his commanding presence in Jailer, now takes the spotlight in Ghost. The much-anticipated trailer was released in multiple languages on October 1, with Prithviraj Sukumaran, SS Rajamouli, and Dhanush unveiling the Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil versions, respectively.

The trailer hints at the film being set in the confines of a prison, and Shivanna essaying the role of a mercenary, who echoes powerful sentiments about how war is the root cause of countless scars on humanity. He goes on about how these conflicts might have given rise to empires or led to their demise, but history has a tendency to overlook the emperors who built these dominions while etching into memory those, like him, who sow the chaos.

Going by the two-minute glimpse, Ghost promises an action-packed spectacle. Incidentally, the trailer has Shivarajkumar's voice in multiple languages, and the director revealed that Shivanna has dubbed in Kannada and Tamil, while the team used an AI tool to record Shivanna's voice in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

What also caught the attraction of the audience in the trailer is the digital de-ageing applied to certain segments of the film. Some of Shivanna's looks take the audience back to his roles in Anand, Inspector Vikram and Samyukta. The director mentions that Ghost showcases Shivanna's character in multiple shades, and the de-ageing element plays a crucial role.

Director Srini, speaking to CE, on the sidelines of the trailer launch also mentioned that the film is not a typical gangster drama but rather a heist thriller. Ghost, produced by Sandesh Productions, is set to be released on October 19 and also stars Anupam Kher, Archana Jois, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The film features music by Arjun Janya. Meanwhile, Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios will be distributing the Hindi version.

Shivarajkumar, who sent fans into a frenzy with his commanding presence in Jailer, now takes the spotlight in Ghost. The much-anticipated trailer was released in multiple languages on October 1, with Prithviraj Sukumaran, SS Rajamouli, and Dhanush unveiling the Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil versions, respectively. The trailer hints at the film being set in the confines of a prison, and Shivanna essaying the role of a mercenary, who echoes powerful sentiments about how war is the root cause of countless scars on humanity. He goes on about how these conflicts might have given rise to empires or led to their demise, but history has a tendency to overlook the emperors who built these dominions while etching into memory those, like him, who sow the chaos. Going by the two-minute glimpse, Ghost promises an action-packed spectacle. Incidentally, the trailer has Shivarajkumar's voice in multiple languages, and the director revealed that Shivanna has dubbed in Kannada and Tamil, while the team used an AI tool to record Shivanna's voice in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What also caught the attraction of the audience in the trailer is the digital de-ageing applied to certain segments of the film. Some of Shivanna's looks take the audience back to his roles in Anand, Inspector Vikram and Samyukta. The director mentions that Ghost showcases Shivanna's character in multiple shades, and the de-ageing element plays a crucial role. Director Srini, speaking to CE, on the sidelines of the trailer launch also mentioned that the film is not a typical gangster drama but rather a heist thriller. Ghost, produced by Sandesh Productions, is set to be released on October 19 and also stars Anupam Kher, Archana Jois, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The film features music by Arjun Janya. Meanwhile, Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios will be distributing the Hindi version.