Gantumoote DOP Sahadev Kelvadi turns director with Kenda

By Express News Service

Sahadev Kelvadi, the cinematographer of Gantumoote, is set to make his directorial debut with Kenda. The first-time director has penned the story and also serves as a producer along with Roopa Rao (the writer, director, and producer of Gantumoote). Kenda is made under the Ameyukti Studios banner.

With the shooting of Kenda wrapped up, the makers recently released a motion poster with details of the cast and crew. Kenda will mark the entry of lyricist Jayanth Kaikini’s son, Ritwik Kaikini, who will be composing his first music album. His father has contributed lyrics to a couple of songs in the film. Apart from Gopal Krishna Deshpande, the only notable face, Kenda features mostly newcomers like Bharath BV, Pranav Sridhar, Vinod Ravindran, and others.

The storyline of Kenda, an absurdist political satire, revolves around a young man working in a foundry in the bustling city of Bengaluru. It explores various social aspects, including politics and crime. The film delves into how a youth, who toiled in a foundry, becomes entangled in the web of this system and the direction his life takes.

Interestingly, Shreyank Nanjappa, who worked as a sound designer for the Oscar-winning documentary Elephant Whisperers and Pedro has collaborated with Kenda as a sound designer. The post-production work is in its final stages, and the announcement of the release date is expected soon.

