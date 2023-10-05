Doctor-turned-actor Ratha Kiran to test waters with Abhi Rama Chandra

By Express News Service

Ratha Kiran, a doctor in Ayurvedic medicine, always harboured a strong passion for acting. He began his acting journey with the release of a single album on PRK audio, receiving strong support from Puneeth Rajkumar. In his debut project, titled Abhi Rama Chandra, he is also doubling up as the producer. Ratha Kiran credits director Suni as the backbone of his acting career.

When asked why he chose acting after investing time and effort in becoming a doctor, Kiran says, “Acting was always an aspiration, and I actively participated in dramas and stage plays from the 1st to the 10th grade. While one can practice medicine even after a few years, this was a dream I wanted to fulfil, and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening.”

The film, which will be released this Friday, is directed by Nagendra Ganiga, and revolves around three friends: Abhi from Kundapura (played by Ratha Kiran), Rama from Mandya (portrayed by Siddu Moolimani), and Chandra from Raichur (played by Natya Ranga).

Elaborating on the plot, Kiran says, “Three friends - Abhi, Ram, and Chandra - reside in Bangalore. Abhi’s quest to find his childhood love begins when he loses a cherished earring. However, complications arise when Ram also falls for the same girl, leading to unexpected challenges that test their friendship.”

Abhi Rama Chandra also features Prakash Tumminad, Veena Sundar, S Narayan, and Chethan Durga. Additionally, there is a cameo appearance by director Nagendra himself, portraying Abhi’s childhood friend.

Ratha Kiran, a doctor in Ayurvedic medicine, always harboured a strong passion for acting. He began his acting journey with the release of a single album on PRK audio, receiving strong support from Puneeth Rajkumar. In his debut project, titled Abhi Rama Chandra, he is also doubling up as the producer. Ratha Kiran credits director Suni as the backbone of his acting career. When asked why he chose acting after investing time and effort in becoming a doctor, Kiran says, “Acting was always an aspiration, and I actively participated in dramas and stage plays from the 1st to the 10th grade. While one can practice medicine even after a few years, this was a dream I wanted to fulfil, and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening.” The film, which will be released this Friday, is directed by Nagendra Ganiga, and revolves around three friends: Abhi from Kundapura (played by Ratha Kiran), Rama from Mandya (portrayed by Siddu Moolimani), and Chandra from Raichur (played by Natya Ranga).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Elaborating on the plot, Kiran says, “Three friends - Abhi, Ram, and Chandra - reside in Bangalore. Abhi’s quest to find his childhood love begins when he loses a cherished earring. However, complications arise when Ram also falls for the same girl, leading to unexpected challenges that test their friendship.” Abhi Rama Chandra also features Prakash Tumminad, Veena Sundar, S Narayan, and Chethan Durga. Additionally, there is a cameo appearance by director Nagendra himself, portraying Abhi’s childhood friend.