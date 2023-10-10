Sandesh Shetty Aajri's 'Inamdar' to release on October 27

By Express News Service

Inamdar, directed by Sandesh Shetty Aajri, is set to hit theatres on October 27. The makers announced the release date during the trailer launch event.

Offering a glimpse, the movie delves into the clash of civilizations between the affluent Inamdar family hailing from North Karnataka, fervent worshippers of Shivaji Maharaj, and the forest-dwelling devotees of Lord Shiva in the Karavali region.

Produced by Niranjan Shetty Tallooru, Inamdar is set to make its mark in five different languages.

Director Sandesh Shetty Aajri revealed that Inamdar revolves around the captivating tagline, Kappu Sundariya Sutta (The tale of a beautiful woman with a dark complexion).

With Niranjan Shetty backing the project, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Ranjan Chhatrapati, Chirashree Anchin, Esther Noronha, Sandesh Shetty Aajri, Pramod Shetty, MK Math, Thriller Manju, Sharat Lohitashwa, Avinash, Raghu Pandeshwar, and Karan Kundar. Nakul Abhayankar has crafted the film’s background score.

