Home Entertainment Kannada

Sandesh Shetty Aajri's 'Inamdar' to release on October 27

Director Sandesh Shetty Aajri revealed that Inamdar revolves around the captivating tagline, Kappu Sundariya Sutta (The tale of a beautiful woman with a dark complexion).

Published: 10th October 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Inamdar

A still from Inamdar (Trailer grab)

By Express News Service

Inamdar, directed by Sandesh Shetty Aajri, is set to hit theatres on October 27. The makers announced the release date during the trailer launch event. 

Offering a glimpse, the movie delves into the clash of civilizations between the affluent Inamdar family hailing from North Karnataka, fervent worshippers of Shivaji Maharaj, and the forest-dwelling devotees of Lord Shiva in the Karavali region.

Produced by Niranjan Shetty Tallooru, Inamdar is set to make its mark in five different languages. 

Director Sandesh Shetty Aajri revealed that Inamdar revolves around the captivating tagline, Kappu Sundariya Sutta (The tale of a beautiful woman with a dark complexion).

With Niranjan Shetty backing the project, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Ranjan Chhatrapati, Chirashree Anchin, Esther Noronha, Sandesh Shetty Aajri, Pramod Shetty, MK Math, Thriller Manju, Sharat Lohitashwa, Avinash, Raghu Pandeshwar, and Karan Kundar. Nakul Abhayankar has crafted the film’s background score.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inamdar Sandesh Shetty Aajri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp