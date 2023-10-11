Telugu actor Sunil and Sruthi Hariharan onboard Prajwal Devaraj's next film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Prajwal Devaraj was set to star in noted choreographer Raja Kalai Kumar’s directorial debut.

The upcoming film, produced by Prathiba Naresh for Rajalakshmi Entertainment, will have its official launch in the first week of November, with shooting scheduled to commence in the same month.

Currently, the team is finalising shooting locations and the entire shooting will take place in one single stretch.

As for the cast, which is getting finalised, and we’ve heard that Telugu actor Sunil, will make his Kannada debut in this film alongside Prajwal Devaraj.

Sunil, who has appeared in over 180 films, and currently gaining attention for his role in Jailer is also part of Sudeep’s multilingual film Max directed by Vijay Karthikeya.

Now, he will be taking on a prominent role in a full-fledged Kannada film.

Additionally, Sruthi Hariharan, who was last seen in Head Bush, has joined the project. Known for her diverse roles, she is set to portray a unique character once again.

The director, currently busy with preparations, has kept the character details and cast under wraps.

These details, along with their respective looks, will be revealed close to the film going on floors.

Apart from this project with Kalai Master, Prajwal has Gana and Mafia, which are getting ready for release.

The actor has also collaborated with H Lohith for another project and will join hands with Uday Nandanvanam for a multilingual project titled Jaathare.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

We had reported earlier that Prajwal Devaraj was set to star in noted choreographer Raja Kalai Kumar’s directorial debut. The upcoming film, produced by Prathiba Naresh for Rajalakshmi Entertainment, will have its official launch in the first week of November, with shooting scheduled to commence in the same month. Currently, the team is finalising shooting locations and the entire shooting will take place in one single stretch.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As for the cast, which is getting finalised, and we’ve heard that Telugu actor Sunil, will make his Kannada debut in this film alongside Prajwal Devaraj. Sunil, who has appeared in over 180 films, and currently gaining attention for his role in Jailer is also part of Sudeep’s multilingual film Max directed by Vijay Karthikeya. Now, he will be taking on a prominent role in a full-fledged Kannada film. Additionally, Sruthi Hariharan, who was last seen in Head Bush, has joined the project. Known for her diverse roles, she is set to portray a unique character once again. The director, currently busy with preparations, has kept the character details and cast under wraps. These details, along with their respective looks, will be revealed close to the film going on floors. Apart from this project with Kalai Master, Prajwal has Gana and Mafia, which are getting ready for release. The actor has also collaborated with H Lohith for another project and will join hands with Uday Nandanvanam for a multilingual project titled Jaathare. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp