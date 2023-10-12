'Love Reddy' to be a seamless blend of Kannada and Telugu sensibilities 

By Express News Service

Dubbing and releasing a film in multiple languages has become a common practice today. However, the creators of Love Reddy, a bilingual movie in Kannada and Telugu, have taken a unique approach by seamlessly blending both languages into the narrative.

Written and directed by Smaran Reddy, the film features Anjan Ramachendra and Shravani in the lead roles. While actor Balakrishna unveiled the first look of the film, MLA Pradeep Eshwar recently introduced the first glimpse of the Kannada edition.

Based on a real incident that occurred on the Andhra-Karnataka border, the film intricately weaves a beautiful tale of love with deep family emotions. “Our region, situated between two states, inspired us to incorporate both Kannada and Telugu in the storytelling,” explains Anjan, adding,

“Much like our diverse surroundings, the film showcases characters conversing authentically in both languages, reflecting the cultural tapestry of our region.” The film consists of an ensemble cast, including Ganesh, Pallavi Parva, Jyothi Madan, Vani Channanraryaptana, and NT Ramaswami, with each playing significant roles in the narrative. Love Reddy is produced by MGR Films and Geetansh Productions, has music by Prince Henry and cinematography by Ashkar Ali.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Dubbing and releasing a film in multiple languages has become a common practice today. However, the creators of Love Reddy, a bilingual movie in Kannada and Telugu, have taken a unique approach by seamlessly blending both languages into the narrative. Written and directed by Smaran Reddy, the film features Anjan Ramachendra and Shravani in the lead roles. While actor Balakrishna unveiled the first look of the film, MLA Pradeep Eshwar recently introduced the first glimpse of the Kannada edition. Based on a real incident that occurred on the Andhra-Karnataka border, the film intricately weaves a beautiful tale of love with deep family emotions. “Our region, situated between two states, inspired us to incorporate both Kannada and Telugu in the storytelling,” explains Anjan, adding, googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Much like our diverse surroundings, the film showcases characters conversing authentically in both languages, reflecting the cultural tapestry of our region.” The film consists of an ensemble cast, including Ganesh, Pallavi Parva, Jyothi Madan, Vani Channanraryaptana, and NT Ramaswami, with each playing significant roles in the narrative. Love Reddy is produced by MGR Films and Geetansh Productions, has music by Prince Henry and cinematography by Ashkar Ali. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp