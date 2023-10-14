Vijay Kumar joins Nikhil’s next film

Home Entertainment Kannada

MC Bijju, Rahul Dit-O, along with actor Vijay Kumar and composer Charan Raj.

By Express News Service

We recently reported that actor-filmmaker Vijay Kumar was approached by Lyca Productions for Nikhil Kumar’s upcoming film, directed by Lakshman. Nikhil confirmed the news by sharing a photo with Vijay on his social media account. 

The shooting of this film is currently underway in Bengaluru, and Vijay is said to be playing a significant role in this action thriller. The actor has also expressed his excitement about the captivating storyline, and his narrative arc. This is the first time Vijay and Nikhil are sharing screen space in the film. Apart from these two actors, the film also stars Yukthi Thareja and Komal Kumar.

With music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Vanshi, Nikhil’s next will have dialogues by Raghunath. Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar’s next will be his own directorial venture, Bheema, which is slated to release soon. in the coming months. He also has Jadeshaa K Hampi’s upcoming film, which is under pre-production.

