'Visual effects are integral to Ghost': VFX Supervisor Mohammad Abdi

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The much-anticipated Ghost has ignited a palpable excitement among movie enthusiasts ahead of its release this week.

Apart from the combination of Srini and Shivarajkumar, and a heist narrative, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring veteran actors like Jayaram and Anupam Kher in their Kannada debuts.

The film also stars Prashanth Nayak and Archana Jois in pivotal roles. However, what sets Ghost apart is the key role played by technology-driven visual effects.

In an exclusive interview, Mohammad Abdi, the VFX Supervisor, based in Tehran, provides a glimpse into his experience of working on this visually captivating project.

Excerpts:

Shivarajkumar

How did you approach the process of de-aging Shivarajkumar’s character in the film?



We initiated the de-ageing process by sourcing vintage images of Shivarajkumar from old albums and films. In the initial stages, we meticulously restored these images and then performed a detailed scan of the actor’s facial texture. Subsequently, we transformed this data into a 3D model, serving as the foundation for our work. Every shot posed unique challenges, demanding various methods to restore and reconstruct the actor’s youthful visage.

Can you share insights into the techniques used to create the effects that play a significant role in the visual storytelling for Ghost?



Visual effects are integral to Ghost to the extent that their absence would have compromised the film’s narrative. For example, the character of the Mouse in the prison was a pivotal element of the screenplay and presented one of our most complex challenges. The prison itself was meticulously designed and constructed in 3D, with numerous scenes requiring recreation to maintain the film’s integrity. Moments such as the fiery Ferris wheel and the car crash with a tree, where eerie corpses hung, were indispensable components of the storyline, necessitating meticulous recreation.

What were some of the unique challenges you faced in bringing an essence of suspense and intrigue to the film through your visual effects work?



The foremost challenge for the ASOO VFX team in executing this project was the sheer volume of shots, each accompanied by its own distinct set of complexities that kept the team thoroughly engaged. A significant hurdle was the comprehensive 3D design of the extensive and intricately detailed prison setting, within which a substantial portion of the film’s events unfolded. We had the arduous task of bringing Srini’s vision to life by aligning all recorded scenes with the 3D prison, making it a demanding feat.

Could you discuss the collaborative efforts between the VFX team and the director Srini, or other departments, to ensure that the visual effects are seamlessly integrated with the overall storytelling and atmosphere of the movie?



From the outset, our VFX team held several meetings with the director, during which he conveyed his screenplay and conceptual ideas. In return, we offered our own suggestions to the director. He readily embraced these suggestions, kickstarting the production process. The strong collaborative relationship established between our team, the director, and the producer played a pivotal role in advancing the project, ensuring a harmonious integration of visual effects with the film’s overall storytelling and atmosphere.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The much-anticipated Ghost has ignited a palpable excitement among movie enthusiasts ahead of its release this week. Apart from the combination of Srini and Shivarajkumar, and a heist narrative, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring veteran actors like Jayaram and Anupam Kher in their Kannada debuts. The film also stars Prashanth Nayak and Archana Jois in pivotal roles. However, what sets Ghost apart is the key role played by technology-driven visual effects.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In an exclusive interview, Mohammad Abdi, the VFX Supervisor, based in Tehran, provides a glimpse into his experience of working on this visually captivating project. Excerpts: ShivarajkumarHow did you approach the process of de-aging Shivarajkumar’s character in the film? We initiated the de-ageing process by sourcing vintage images of Shivarajkumar from old albums and films. In the initial stages, we meticulously restored these images and then performed a detailed scan of the actor’s facial texture. Subsequently, we transformed this data into a 3D model, serving as the foundation for our work. Every shot posed unique challenges, demanding various methods to restore and reconstruct the actor’s youthful visage. Can you share insights into the techniques used to create the effects that play a significant role in the visual storytelling for Ghost? Visual effects are integral to Ghost to the extent that their absence would have compromised the film’s narrative. For example, the character of the Mouse in the prison was a pivotal element of the screenplay and presented one of our most complex challenges. The prison itself was meticulously designed and constructed in 3D, with numerous scenes requiring recreation to maintain the film’s integrity. Moments such as the fiery Ferris wheel and the car crash with a tree, where eerie corpses hung, were indispensable components of the storyline, necessitating meticulous recreation. What were some of the unique challenges you faced in bringing an essence of suspense and intrigue to the film through your visual effects work? The foremost challenge for the ASOO VFX team in executing this project was the sheer volume of shots, each accompanied by its own distinct set of complexities that kept the team thoroughly engaged. A significant hurdle was the comprehensive 3D design of the extensive and intricately detailed prison setting, within which a substantial portion of the film’s events unfolded. We had the arduous task of bringing Srini’s vision to life by aligning all recorded scenes with the 3D prison, making it a demanding feat. Could you discuss the collaborative efforts between the VFX team and the director Srini, or other departments, to ensure that the visual effects are seamlessly integrated with the overall storytelling and atmosphere of the movie? From the outset, our VFX team held several meetings with the director, during which he conveyed his screenplay and conceptual ideas. In return, we offered our own suggestions to the director. He readily embraced these suggestions, kickstarting the production process. The strong collaborative relationship established between our team, the director, and the producer played a pivotal role in advancing the project, ensuring a harmonious integration of visual effects with the film’s overall storytelling and atmosphere. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp