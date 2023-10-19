Vasishta Simha to collaborate with Brahma for a crime thriller

By Express News Service

Brahmananda Reddy (Brahma), a professor with 26 years of experience in teaching films, has transitioned to become a filmmaker. He is known for helming Siddi Seere, a film that gained recognition at the New York and Tokyo Film Festivals.

As he gears to release his next, Sorry Karma Returns, starring Ragini Dwivedi, which is said to be the first motion picture in Kannada cinema, meanwhile, Brahma is set to collaborate with Vasishta Simha, and the announcement coincides with Vasishta's birthday today.

Director Brahma shares more details about his upcoming project and describes it as a crime thriller. "What makes this untitled film unique is its non-linear storytelling style, a less explored approach in Indian cinema," says Brahma, who intends to portray the protagonist in dual shades.

This film will be bankrolled by Kalasrushti Productions and will be shot in Bengaluru and Kodagu. Afzal, who is playing a role, will also be doubling up as an executive producer. The untitled project, has cinematography by Rajeev Ganeshan and music by Raghavan Kartik.

The shooting is scheduled to commence in November. Vasishta Simha's line-up includes Loveli and a Telugu project, both in different stages of production.

