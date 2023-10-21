Home Entertainment Kannada

Release date of 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B' rescheduled again

The romantic drama will now see its release on November 17

A still from the film 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A', directed by Hemanth M Rao and featuring Rakshith Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaitra Achar in the lead roles.

By Express News Service

The release date for the much-anticipated Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B, directed by Hemanth M Rao and featuring Rakshith Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaitra Achar in the lead roles, has been rescheduled once again. Initially planned for October 20, it was first postponed to October 27.

However, the final release date has now been confirmed as November 17. The reason behind this shift is the decision to simultaneously release the film in multiple languages, unlike Side A, which was initially released only in Kannada and later in other languages. 

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A is currently available for streaming on Prime Video in five languages and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers across different regions. This positive feedback has contributed to opting for a multi-language release in theatres.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B, produced by Paramvah Studios, also features Achyuth Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash, Sharath, Lohithaswa, Ramesh Indira, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande in supporting roles. The musical score is composed by Charan Raj, with Advaitha Gurumurthy serving as the cinematographer.

