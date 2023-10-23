'7-Star Sultan has delivered a standout performance in Tagaru Palya’: Umesh K Krupa

A Sharadhaa By

Umesh K Krupa, with a background as a sculptor, has embarked on his directorial journey after spending over a decade as an assistant and associate director under seasoned filmmakers. He is now ready to make his mark with Tagaru Palya, scheduled for release on October 27.

Reflecting on his experience working with various filmmakers, Umesh shared, “The privilege of working with experienced directors like Yogaraj Bhat, Nagashekar, and Pavan Wadeyar helped me to draw inspiration from them and I consider it a valuable learning experience.” Hailing from Shivamogga, the director aspires to infuse his stories and films with unique aesthetics, and with Tagaru Palya, he has already generated significant buzz with the recently launched trailer, unveiled by Challenging Star Darshan. “My familiarity with the local culture, along with my experience as an art director, inspired me to write and direct Tagaru Palya.

This film is centered around a culinary tradition in small-town Karnataka, and is inspired by an incident from my own family. It was a tradition that commenced at sunset and had to conclude by sunrise, and I found the entire sacrificial function filled with comical elements. I decided to showcase this in my directorial debut,” mentions Umesh, as he gives a sneak peak into Tagaru Palya.

“The film revolves around a couple’s vow to ensure their daughter’s marriage through a sacrificial ritual, which takes a humorous twist when the sacrificial RAM refuses to cooperate. The film will delve deeply into life, tradition, and culture, exploring a raw and realistic subject matter,” he says. According to the director, actor Dhananjay, who is producing the film under the Daali Pictures banner, played a pivotal role in bringing the project to life.

“At one of the meetings, he accidentally asked me what I was doing, and when I shared this story in one line, he got excited within ten minutes. Later, I presented him with the bound script, and the next day, he decided to make it a film. Today, the film has reached new heights thanks to Dhananjay’s involvement,” he says. Tagaru Palya features Nagabhushana and marks the tinsel town debut of Amrutha Prem, along with Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Sharath Lohithashwa, and others.

Apart from the cast, the RAM also plays a pivotal role in Tagaru Palya. Sharing his experience of working with the male sheep named 7 Star Sultan, Umesh says, “Dogs are often considered family members, while other animals like cocks, hens, or sheep are typically used for sacrifice. In North Karnataka, RAMs are revered. So when I went in search of such animals, I literally passed through 45 RAMs. Among the whole lot, 7 Star Sultan stood out.

This animal, which has won several medals back in its village, is truly the star of my film. The male sheep, according to me, delivered one of the standout performances. The RAM was given VIP treatment during the shoot, receiving pistachios, almond milk, and warm baths," he shared. Tagaru Palya features music by Vasuki Vaibhav and has SK Rao as the cinematographer.

