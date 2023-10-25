Have never let the fact that I'm a celeb's daughter get to my head: 'Tagarupalya' actor Amrutha Prem

By Express News Service

Amrutha, daughter of noted actor Prem, had never really planned on following in her father’s footsteps. Although she had an inherent fondness for cinema, her journey in the industry wasn’t premeditated.

“However, my opportunity with Tagaru Palya nudged my career plans into motion. My father, an actor himself, was aware of my interest in cinema, but he never pressured me. He simply encouraged me to think it through and assured me of his support as long as I was fully dedicated to my craft. After some contemplation, I decided to take the plunge,” shares Amrutha, who is eagerly awaiting her big-screen debut set to release on October 27.

“I wanted to be sure I wasn’t entering the industry solely because of my celebrity background. It was important to me to have a genuine passion for the art, an understanding of the intricacies of cinema, its triumphs and setbacks, and the ability to handle them. I took my time to ponder all of this before making my decision,” adds the engineering-turned-actor.

For a newcomer, what was the first thing that attracted her to Tagarupalya?

“It’s a rooted rural narrative, showcasing a tradition that is still in practice in those regions, making it a unique story that I hadn’t come across in recent times. Additionally, Umesh Krupa’s film promises to be an all-encompassing entertainer with a storyline that can connect with various audiences. This universal appeal was what caught my attention,” says Amrutha, who chose to be part of a content-driven project, which stars Nagabhushan, Tara, Rangayana Raghu, and Biradar.

Amrutha, who thoroughly enjoyed her time on set, reminisces about missing out on visiting shooting spots along with her father. “While my father had been an actor, I had never been to his film sets. Therefore, everything about my first film set was filled with excitement. Even during challenging moments, I found myself enjoying the filming process,” says Amrutha, who talks about her cherished moments on the sets.

“I was initially a bit shy, but my fellow artists made me feel at ease. Fortunately, the shooting location in Barachukki had network issues, which helped me bond with both known and new actors and gain a deeper understanding of the nuances of acting and the immense effort that goes into making a film. What began as Dhananjay’s Daali Pictures project eventually became everyone’s film throughout the journey,” says the actor.

Coming from a family of actors, Amrutha wishes to inherit her father’s dedication and passion for his work. When asked about the nuances she has learned about acting, Amrutha says, “My father’s words continue to resonate with me. Being a celebrity’s daughter, I have been warmly welcomed, and I never let it go to my head. Personally, I prefer to live in reality, rather than a dream world. This approach keeps me grounded and focused on self-improvement. In today’s industry, we’re not in a race against each other because each person has their own unique strengths to showcase. I believe the real competition lies within ourselves, striving to present our best as actors rather than fixating on external competitors. Even though my father is an experienced actor, he has always believed there is more to learn. It’s something I experienced firsthand in my debut film, and the team offered the best support.”

Amrutha expresses her happiness about the teaser being launched by Challenging star Darshan, whom she has admired since childhood. She is also thrilled to have worked under Dhananjay’s banner.

“I’ve watched two of their previous films and have become a fan of their work. They have a welcoming attitude towards newcomers and provide encouragement,” she says.



