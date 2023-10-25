Home Entertainment Kannada

Raj B Shetty's 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye' gets a release date

Billed as a romantic drama, which Ramya said will make one fall in love with love, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye has been shot in picturesque locations across Ooty, Mysuru and Kudremukha. 

25th October 2023

Writer-filmmaker Raj B Shetty’s upcoming venture, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, the maiden production of actor Ramya, is all set to hit the screens on November 24. Backed by the actor’s Applebox Studios, the film will be distributed through KRG Studios.

Interestingly, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye was announced on the occasion of Vijayadashami last year and the team has chosen to reveal the release date on the same occasion this year. Billed as a romantic drama, which Ramya said will make one fall in love with love, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye has been shot in picturesque locations across Ooty, Mysuru and Kudremukha.  

This romantic drama will be Raj’s third directorial outing after Ondu Moteyya Kathe, and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Apart from Raj, the film features Siri Ravikumar in the lead, along with an ensemble cast that includes Rekha Kudligi, Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, JP Tuminadu, Sneha Sharma and Gopalkrishna Deshpande.

The film has Praveen Shriyan as the cinematographer, while Midhun Mukundan has scored music for the film.

