Bad Manners all set for a grand release in around 400 theatres across Karnataka

By Express News Service

After some uncertainty surrounding the release date, the makers of Bad Manners have confirmed that the film will hit theatres on November 24. The official announcement was made by the team on Thursday. Directed by well-known filmmaker Suri, who has previously delivered hits like Duniya, Jackie, Anna Bond, and Tagaru, the film stars Abhishek Ambareesh in the lead along with Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar.

With Jayanna handling distribution, there is significant anticipation for this collaboration, and the makers are planning a grand release in over 400 theatres across Karnataka.Interestingly, Bad Manners has already secured good pre-release deals. The audio rights were acquired by the Anand Audio label, and the makers have sold the Hindi dubbing rights for a substantial sum. Additionally, it’s been reported that a reputed channel has obtained the satellite rights of the film, bringing the total pre-release earnings to over 13 crore.

Bad Manners is produced under the Studio 18 banner by K M Sudhir. The film’s songs, composed by Charan Raj, have garnered decent attention from viewers. Director Suri is confident that Bad Manners will establish Abishek as a commercially successful hero.

