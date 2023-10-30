Arun Kumar’s directorial debut starring Vinod Prabhakar titled Nelson

By Express News Service

Vinod Prabhakar’s upcoming movie, which marks the directorial debut of Gombegala Love actor Arun Kumar, is titled Nelson. The first look and teaser of the film, which has the tagline ‘In Forest of Blood’ was launched by Upendra and garnered attention for its folkloric elements.

Arun mentioned that Nelson conveys an important message, and Vinod portrays an angry young man. “The film is based on a true story set in the Gangster community in the Chamarajanagar district from the ‘60s to the ‘90s.

It captures the essence of the region’s language, culture, land, water, and the struggles of tribal communities. It is a movie with a powerful message and a significant storyline,” says Arun Kumar, who plans to begin shooting the project in November.

Besides Vinod Prabhakar, the film produced by BM Sreeram also stars Gopal Krishna Deshpande. The film’s cinematography is handled by Prajwal Gowda, and Bharath BG is scoring the music. With Hari Mahadev penning the dialogues, the action sequences of Nelson will be choreographed by stunt master Ravi Verma.

