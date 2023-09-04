Olave Mandara 2 is set to hit screens on September 15  

Home Entertainment Kannada

A still from Olave Mandara 2.

By Express News Service

Director SR Patil is set to mesmerise the audience with Olave Mandara 2, which will hit screens on September 15.

“In a world where love is often perceived as a transgression by parents, especially towards their daughters, this film strives to shed light on the significance of comprehending and embracing their children’s romantic choices. Genuine love knows no boundaries, and those who love should persist in expressing their affection until their parents also embrace it. This profound message lies at the heart of the movie,” says the director.

Contrary to expectations, Olave Mandara 2 is not a sequel to the 2011 film of the same name that marked Jayatheertha’s directorial debut.

However, the director fondly remembers the earlier film, emphasising that what sets this movie apart is its unique story.

This marks the sophomore film of Sanath, who made his debut as a lead with Kamarottu Check Post. Produced by Ramesh Maragolu, Olave Mandara 2 has music by Dr. Kiran Totambail. Alongside Sanath, Olave Mandara 2 also stars Prajna Bhat, Anupaa Satish, esteemed actress Bhavya, Dingri Nagaraj, Manu, and Shivanand Sindagi, among others, in significant roles.

