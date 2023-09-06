'13' locks its release date

By Express News Service

Director Narendra Babu’s 13 brings together versatile actors like Raghavendra Rajkumar, Shruti, and Pramod Shetty, who play significant roles in film, which is set to hit screens across the state on September 15.

Speaking about the film’s release, Raghanna, who plays the protagonist says, “To understand this story, one must not see me as the hero. The real hero of this film is the content.” While Raghavendra Rajkumar plays a retired soldier running a shop, the film is about how a husband and wife living in harmony end up becoming victims for no fault of their own. The thriller depicts their struggle to break free from these clutches.

Even though it is Narendra Babu’s eighth film, the director admits to a lingering sense of fear. “13 isn’t an action film. It has three commercial songs with music by Shogan Babu, a 19-year-old prodigy who has done an excellent job,” says the director, who plans to release his film in two parts, with Part 2 picking up where Part 1 left off.

The film, produced by Sampath, also features Lokesh, Dileep Pai, and Vinay Surya in prominent roles. Manjunath Naidu is the cinematographer of the film.

Director Narendra Babu’s 13 brings together versatile actors like Raghavendra Rajkumar, Shruti, and Pramod Shetty, who play significant roles in film, which is set to hit screens across the state on September 15. Speaking about the film’s release, Raghanna, who plays the protagonist says, “To understand this story, one must not see me as the hero. The real hero of this film is the content.” While Raghavendra Rajkumar plays a retired soldier running a shop, the film is about how a husband and wife living in harmony end up becoming victims for no fault of their own. The thriller depicts their struggle to break free from these clutches. Even though it is Narendra Babu’s eighth film, the director admits to a lingering sense of fear. “13 isn’t an action film. It has three commercial songs with music by Shogan Babu, a 19-year-old prodigy who has done an excellent job,” says the director, who plans to release his film in two parts, with Part 2 picking up where Part 1 left off.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film, produced by Sampath, also features Lokesh, Dileep Pai, and Vinay Surya in prominent roles. Manjunath Naidu is the cinematographer of the film.