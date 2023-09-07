Chethan Kumar joins forces with Rakksh Raam for 'Burma'
The makers bring on board V Harikrishna for an action-packed entertainer; Set to begin shooting this month
07th September 2023
Chethan Kumar, the director behind hits like Bahaddur, Bharjari with Dhruva Sarja, Bharaate with Sriimurali, and James with Puneeth Rajkumar, is teaming up with Rakksh Raam for a new project. Titled Burma, the name symbolises the dwelling place of Lord Brahma.
The title poster comes with a catchy tagline: “Holding a weapon is not just a style; it’s a culture.” Rakksh Raam, a popular face on television and with a couple of film credits to his name, is not only playing the lead role but also taking on the role of a producer. Burma will be released in multiple languages.
Composer V Harikrishna is collaborating with director Chetan in this project. Interestingly, the audio rights for the movie have already been acquired for a substantial amount by the renowned D-Beats audio label.
The shooting for Burma is scheduled to kick off in September, and more details about the cast and technical crew will be revealed soon.