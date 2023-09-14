'Tatsama Tadbhava' is a more personal endeavour than a commercial venture: Director Pannaga Bharana

By Express News Service

Pannaga Bharana’s initial idea was to make a film for Meghana Raj Sarja, and that led this director to turn producer with Tatsama Tadbhava, which is directed by Vishal Atreya. About handling a new responsibility he says, “Coming from a theatre and cinema family, all we know is cinema. I’ve worked in editing, lighting, and camera departments, so we’re ready to work in any department – it’s like our home.”

The debutant producer aims to produce four films a year through his PB Studios and Anvit Cinemas. “I see Tatsama Tadbhava as a personal endeavour rather than a commercial venture,” he says. Pannaga as a filmmaker also points out that even though they have so many subjects in mind, they often, end up making films that are liked by others while holding back their preferences.

Does he aim to make it big as a producer and face competition from the biggies? “Regardless of my ideas, it ultimately boils down to commercial aspects. Even big production with great marketing strategy aims for the first three days of collection or a maximum of a week of sustainability.

Every week we have 10 films in 5 different languages released. Ultimately, it comes down to weekend box office results. Good films have to be supported by the audience, and only then can they be sustained,” he says.

