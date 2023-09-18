Home Entertainment Kannada

Megha Shetty joins Vinay Rajkumar in Gramayana

Meanwhile, Vinay, who has completed shooting for Andondittu Kaala, is eagerly awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, Pepe.

Vinay Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar’s film Gramayana, relaunched with a fresh production team, is all set to begin shooting on October 4, and the first schedule will be held in Kadur. Debutant director Devanuru Chandru will be helming the project, which is now backed by G Manoharan of Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers.

While Vinay was the only confirmed actor initially, the makers have now finalised Megha Shetty to play the female lead. The latter, known for her work on the small screen in the serial Jothe Jotheyalli, made her silver screen debut with Ganesh’s Tribble Riding and later appeared in the Krishna-starrer Dilpasand. She is currently awaiting the release of Kaiva, directed by Jayathirtha, and After Operation London Cafe. The actor is now gearing up to start shooting for Gramayana. 

Gramayana will mark the first collaboration of Vinay and Megha Shetty. The film, set in a village backdrop with Vinay playing a rural youth, will also feature noted artiste Gopalkrishna Deshpande in a prominent role.  Aparna, a senior actor known for her reality show Maja Talkies, is making her comeback with this film after a hiatus. The team is in the final stages of casting, and an official announcement about the complete cast is expected soon. The film will feature music by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography by Abhishek Kasargod.

Meanwhile, Vinay, who has completed shooting for Andondittu Kaala, is eagerly awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, Pepe. Directed by Shreelesh Nair, the film is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the screens in October. The official release date will be announced by the makers soon.

