Upendra stuns with an audio-only 'UI' teaser

Upendra's directorial ventures have always sparked curiosity, and with UI marking his return to direction after a seven-year break, it has generated even more excitement. Upendra, who has managed to keep the plot under wraps, has to date ignited significant interest just with intriguing posters, where eagle-eyed viewers have spotted potential story hints hidden in details.

While fans eagerly anticipated a visually-enticing teaser on the actor-filmmaker's birthday (which he celebrates as Fan's Day), Upendra surprised everyone by delivering a featurette with only audio, immersing the audience in the world of darkness. The teaser launch was scheduled to be launched at a beloved single-screen theatre in the presence of Shivarajkumar, alongside his wife Geetha, Duniya Vijay, Vinay Rajkumar, and Sanchith Sanjeev. However, The Real Star maker Upendra has certainly given his fans plenty to ponder with this teaser. The teaser was out in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The glimpse begins with Upendra's voice shrouded in mystery and darkness, unveiling tantalizing sounds that hint at dripping water, thunderous gunshots, and a skilled man evading danger. At one point, he poses a question: ‘How does one escape from it?’ Then he adds, "If you catch a glimpse of light and listen carefully, it imparts the wisdom of composure, concentration, and the intricacies of weaponry. The teaser concludes with a woman's voice proclaiming, "This is not 'AI,' this is 'UI'.

Upendra, who had kept much of UI under wraps, described it as an advanced cinematic endeavour with cutting-edge technology. This film is poised to become a pan-Indian adventure has intense graphics. Upendra disclosed that they are currently in development at four different studios, and the visuals will be unveiled once they achieve the perfect outcome.

UI has Upendra not only directing the project but also taking on the lead role. The film is produced by G Manoharan under Lahari Films and K P Sreekanth's Venus Entertainers with Naveen Manohar, as co-producer, also taking care of the VFX. Reeshma Nanaiah plays the female lead, alongside Murali Sharma in a pivotal character. The music for UI is composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, marking his first- collaboration with Upendra in his directorial project.

