The new release date for Totapuri 2 announced

By Express News Service

The creators of Totapuri 2 initially planned to release it on August 10, alongside Jailer, but they postponed the date. Now, it’s hitting theatres on September 28. This film is the sequel to Totapuri and features Jaggesh and Daali Dhananjay in leading roles. Directed by Vijayaprasad, this film is a duology and its first part was released on September 30 last year. Now, the second instalment is set to release one year later.

The film’s focus on communal harmony among different religions resonated with various segments of the audience, Jaggesh’s humour, Dhananjay’s presence, diverse settings, and the film’s underlying message generated high expectations among the audience and the recent trailer release of Totapuri 2, has built anticipation around the film.

Producer KA Suresh stated, “The first part of Totapuri received a positive reception in theatres and on digital platforms. We anticipate a similar response for the second part, especially since it’s releasing during a holiday weekend with festivals and vacations.”

Totapuri 2 also features Dattatreya, Veena Sundar, and Hema Dutta, in pivotal roles. With the music composed by Anoop Seelin, the film’s cinematography is handled by Niranjan Prabhu.

