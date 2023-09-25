Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Srini and composer Arjun Janya craft multilingual ‘OGM’ medley in 'Ghost'

The heist thriller starring Shivarajkumar, marks the Kannada debut of versatile actors Anupam Kher and Jayaram

Published: 25th September 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director Srini and composer Arjun Janya have struck the right chord with Shivarajkumar's upcoming film, Ghost. The first track, titled Original Gangster music (OGM), was unveiled on September 23, and it has been trending. While the audience has heard songs dubbed and released in multiple languages, OGM is a multilingual track, combining lyrics in Kannada, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, all in one track.

"We have often released songs dubbed and released in their respective languages, preferring the local dialect. However, in Ghost, we've created a medley with a mix of a few languages, releasing it as a single song, making it a universal track," explains director Srini, adding, "When we release songs dubbed in multiple languages, sometimes they may not sound as good due to differences in native languages and lyrics. By creating one universal song, incorporating all South Indian languages, and maintaining continuity in the respective languages, we ensure a seamless experience, giving a sneak peek into the protagonist role, played by Shivanna."

While Chiranjeevi has penned the lyrics in Kannada, Rajesh has written it in Malayalam, and MG Chetan has taken care of the Tamil and Telugu versions. The latter has also lent his vocals alongside singers Aishwarya Rangarajan and Jithin Raj. "This sequential song enhances the cinematic experience by syncing with the scenes and character development, which will be the case for the rest of the tracks too," says Srini.

Currently, Shivarajkumar, juggling between various projects, is dubbing his portions for Ghost. The multilingual heist thriller made under Sandesh production banner is billed as a duology, with the first part releasing on October 19. The makers are looking to unveil the trailer on September 30, followed by the release of the songs, just in time for the festive season of Dasara. 

Ghost, featuring Shivarajkumar in a unique role, also has Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and actor Jayaram making their Kannada debut. The film stars Archana Jois playing a significant role. The cinematography for Ghost is handled by Mahendra Simha.

