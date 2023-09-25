We researched 150 titles before finalising 'Marichi': Director Sidhruv

By Express News Service

Director Sidhruv's debut film, Marichi, is gearing up for release. With the film in the final stages of post-production, the makers recently released a teaser. The sneak peek piques curiosity with suspenseful and thrilling elements, and introduces the various characters part of the film. While the title is derived from Hindu mythology, Marichi, the son of lord Brahma, features Vijay Raghavendra as an investigative officer on the trail of a dangerous serial killer. Sonu Gowda plays the wife of Vijay's character. The story is said to be inspired by a crime story Sidhruv came across on television, involving an individual who was acquitted of a crime 18 years later courtesy technology and forensic development.

Talking about the title, director Sidhruv said, "We had 150 titles in front of us, and we carefully chose the right one, specifically looking for a name related to Rishi. That's why we settled on the title Marichi. The title refers to Brahma's son and also known as the father of the demons. In our film, Marichi plays the role of a father figure with a dark past. The story and the entire film has turned out well."

"The dialogue 'Godfather of good and bad' itself creates anticipation about the storyline in everyone's minds, and we aim to deliver that excitement with Marichi," says Vijay Raghavendra, adding, "It's a crime thriller, and the director has entrusted me with a significant role, while he has meticulously selected the cast to ensure they fit their respective roles."

Sonu Gowda expressed her excitement about being part of the film. "My character is well-drawn, and there is ample room for performance in this film. Playing a married couple with Vijay sir onscreen after Happy New Year feels good. The director beautifully portrays emotions in the film."

Apart from Vijay Raghavendra and Sonu Gowda, the film features Abhi, Spandana, Aryaan, Shruti Patil, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Arun Balraj, and others in prominent roles. Produced by Sidhruv and Santosh Mapayappa under the SS Rec banner, Marichi features cinematography by Manohar Joshi and music by Judah Sandy. The team plan to release the film in theaters in November.

Director Sidhruv's debut film, Marichi, is gearing up for release. With the film in the final stages of post-production, the makers recently released a teaser. The sneak peek piques curiosity with suspenseful and thrilling elements, and introduces the various characters part of the film. While the title is derived from Hindu mythology, Marichi, the son of lord Brahma, features Vijay Raghavendra as an investigative officer on the trail of a dangerous serial killer. Sonu Gowda plays the wife of Vijay's character. The story is said to be inspired by a crime story Sidhruv came across on television, involving an individual who was acquitted of a crime 18 years later courtesy technology and forensic development. Talking about the title, director Sidhruv said, "We had 150 titles in front of us, and we carefully chose the right one, specifically looking for a name related to Rishi. That's why we settled on the title Marichi. The title refers to Brahma's son and also known as the father of the demons. In our film, Marichi plays the role of a father figure with a dark past. The story and the entire film has turned out well." "The dialogue 'Godfather of good and bad' itself creates anticipation about the storyline in everyone's minds, and we aim to deliver that excitement with Marichi," says Vijay Raghavendra, adding, "It's a crime thriller, and the director has entrusted me with a significant role, while he has meticulously selected the cast to ensure they fit their respective roles."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sonu Gowda expressed her excitement about being part of the film. "My character is well-drawn, and there is ample room for performance in this film. Playing a married couple with Vijay sir onscreen after Happy New Year feels good. The director beautifully portrays emotions in the film." Apart from Vijay Raghavendra and Sonu Gowda, the film features Abhi, Spandana, Aryaan, Shruti Patil, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Arun Balraj, and others in prominent roles. Produced by Sidhruv and Santosh Mapayappa under the SS Rec banner, Marichi features cinematography by Manohar Joshi and music by Judah Sandy. The team plan to release the film in theaters in November.