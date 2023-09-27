Vijaya Prasad is a genre by himself: Actor Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Dhananjay strives for diversity in his roles and enjoys taking on various characters to present different dimensions of himself to the audience. This led him to collaborate with director Vijaya Prasad, who is known for his impressive storytelling. “Vijaya Prasad’s films usually combine comedy and emotions into one compelling package,” says Dhananjay, “His writing also played a significant role in my decision to be a part of this film, and the range of my character was the other reason.”

Dhananjay, who plays Narayana Pillai, says that his character believes in the power of love above all else. “My character sacrifices for the sake of love, emphasising that love is sacred and transcends caste or religion. This film conveys the message that we are all humans. It explores 2-3 different phases in Narayana Pillai’s life, showcasing various facets of his journey. Despite my previous roles as a hero, villain, and various other characters, this film allows me to portray a sincere lover, and director Vijaya Prasad has utilised my skills comprehensively,” explains Dhananjay.

According to Dhananjay, Vijayaprasad’s conversations and films always contain a touch of politics and mischief. “As a director, he never views things from a single perspective. He deeply contemplates on how to effectively convey a message, as he has demonstrated in his previous films Sidlingu and Neer Dose. Totapuri 2 continues to encapsulate all these elements,” he adds about the director.

Talking in particular about actor Jaggesh, Dhananajay shares that he has not only showcased his comedic skills but has also taken on a distinctive role in this film. “We also have other actors, who have beautifully portrayed their respective characters. Furthermore, producer Suresh has poured a great deal of passion into the project, having produced numerous hit films. Working on such a project has been a pleasure for me, “ he says.

Suman Ranganath, who is known for her selective roles, is a favourite collaborator of director Vijaya Prasad. What began with the director’s debut Sidlingu has continued till Totapuri 2. “In every movie, he presents me with distinct and captivating roles. There’s always a message and comedy. He lets emotions play a significant role in his films and skillfully combines emotional scenes with humour to effectively convey the message. His films are like a soothing medicine for those facing difficult times in life. His stories also impart life lessons, and this sets Vijaya Prasad’s work apart. I don’t categorize his films as just comedy or political films; I would probably name the genre ‘Vijayism!’,” says Suman Ranganath on the sidelines of Totapuri Chapter 2 release. The film produced by KA Suresh is set to hit the theatres this week.

While Totapuri Chapter 1 saw glimpses of Suman Ranganath in the character of Victoria, she will be seen in full-fledged in the second instalment. Explaining further, she said, “The key aspect of her character lies in why and how she, as a nun, takes a certain decision. The film also portrays communal harmony among different religions and captures various phases of life through different characters. While most of my scenes are with Daali Dhananjay, I also have scenes with Jaggesh, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Veena Sundar. Overall, it’s a fun-filled film.”

Apart from Totapuri, Suman Ranganath will be seen in Ravike Prasanga, a comedy film. “I am also part of an untitled film where I’ll be working alongside Suchendra Prasad. It’s a film centred around a husband-wife relationship, and we are yet to begin shooting.”

Dhananjay strives for diversity in his roles and enjoys taking on various characters to present different dimensions of himself to the audience. This led him to collaborate with director Vijaya Prasad, who is known for his impressive storytelling. “Vijaya Prasad’s films usually combine comedy and emotions into one compelling package,” says Dhananjay, “His writing also played a significant role in my decision to be a part of this film, and the range of my character was the other reason.” Dhananjay, who plays Narayana Pillai, says that his character believes in the power of love above all else. “My character sacrifices for the sake of love, emphasising that love is sacred and transcends caste or religion. This film conveys the message that we are all humans. It explores 2-3 different phases in Narayana Pillai’s life, showcasing various facets of his journey. Despite my previous roles as a hero, villain, and various other characters, this film allows me to portray a sincere lover, and director Vijaya Prasad has utilised my skills comprehensively,” explains Dhananjay. According to Dhananjay, Vijayaprasad’s conversations and films always contain a touch of politics and mischief. “As a director, he never views things from a single perspective. He deeply contemplates on how to effectively convey a message, as he has demonstrated in his previous films Sidlingu and Neer Dose. Totapuri 2 continues to encapsulate all these elements,” he adds about the director.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Talking in particular about actor Jaggesh, Dhananajay shares that he has not only showcased his comedic skills but has also taken on a distinctive role in this film. “We also have other actors, who have beautifully portrayed their respective characters. Furthermore, producer Suresh has poured a great deal of passion into the project, having produced numerous hit films. Working on such a project has been a pleasure for me, “ he says. Suman Ranganath, who is known for her selective roles, is a favourite collaborator of director Vijaya Prasad. What began with the director’s debut Sidlingu has continued till Totapuri 2. “In every movie, he presents me with distinct and captivating roles. There’s always a message and comedy. He lets emotions play a significant role in his films and skillfully combines emotional scenes with humour to effectively convey the message. His films are like a soothing medicine for those facing difficult times in life. His stories also impart life lessons, and this sets Vijaya Prasad’s work apart. I don’t categorize his films as just comedy or political films; I would probably name the genre ‘Vijayism!’,” says Suman Ranganath on the sidelines of Totapuri Chapter 2 release. The film produced by KA Suresh is set to hit the theatres this week. While Totapuri Chapter 1 saw glimpses of Suman Ranganath in the character of Victoria, she will be seen in full-fledged in the second instalment. Explaining further, she said, “The key aspect of her character lies in why and how she, as a nun, takes a certain decision. The film also portrays communal harmony among different religions and captures various phases of life through different characters. While most of my scenes are with Daali Dhananjay, I also have scenes with Jaggesh, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Veena Sundar. Overall, it’s a fun-filled film.” Apart from Totapuri, Suman Ranganath will be seen in Ravike Prasanga, a comedy film. “I am also part of an untitled film where I’ll be working alongside Suchendra Prasad. It’s a film centred around a husband-wife relationship, and we are yet to begin shooting.”