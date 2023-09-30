Home Entertainment Kannada

Release date of 'Sugar Factory' is out

Prior to its release, the movie had been creating quite a buzz, thanks to its captivating songs and lively trailer that is brimming with humour.

Sugar Factory

By Express News Service

Deepak promises that Sugar Factory will be an entertaining rollercoaster ride. Apart from Krishna, the film also stars Sonal Monteiro, Adhvithi Shetty, and Ruhaani Sharma.

The film is set against the backdrop of a pub, adding a unique and vibrant flavour to the storyline. Produced by Girish, Sugar Factor has dialogues penned by Chethan Kumar, music by Kabir Rafi, and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

