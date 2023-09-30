Release date of 'Sugar Factory' is out

By Express News Service

The makers have come with a fun-filled trailer Following the success of his previous film, Kousalya Supraja Rama, actor Krishna is all geared up for his upcoming project, Sugar Factory. Deepak Aras is returning to the director’s chair with this film, which is slated to hit the big screens on November 24. Prior to its release, the movie had been creating quite a buzz, thanks to its captivating songs and lively trailer that is brimming with humour.

Deepak promises that Sugar Factory will be an entertaining rollercoaster ride. Apart from Krishna, the film also stars Sonal Monteiro, Adhvithi Shetty, and Ruhaani Sharma.

The film is set against the backdrop of a pub, adding a unique and vibrant flavour to the storyline. Produced by Girish, Sugar Factor has dialogues penned by Chethan Kumar, music by Kabir Rafi, and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

