RC Studios to collaborate with Shivarajkumar for a multilingual project

RC Studios recently announced that they will be bankrolling five projects under the banner spearheaded by R Chandru in association with Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin Company and businessman Seekal Ramachandra Gowda. The titles announced were Father, POK, Sri Ramabana Chirita, Dog, and Kabzaa 2. In addition, the production house is all set to make another significant announcement.

According to our sources, the makers, who are adopting a corporate structure with a well-established lineup, will be collaborating with none other than Shivarajkumar for their sixth project, with an official confirmation set to be made today. This marks yet another multilingual film from the banner.

Father will feature actor Krishna and will be the first project to commence shooting. Additionally, there is a project with Sudeep, the details of which are yet to be revealed soon. Chandru has previously directed Shivarajkumar in the blockbuster hit Mylari, and the Century Star was also seen in a special role in Kabzaa that featured Upendra as the lead.

While the makers announce their collaboration with Shivarajkumar, details regarding the director and other specifics will be revealed as the project progresses. Currently, Shivarajkumar is busy shooting for Bhairathi Ranagal directed by Narthan, and Arjun Janya’s 45. He is also involved in IV Returns and is part of Ramcharan’s upcoming Telugu film, in which he plays a prominent role.