Rupali Sood set to make acting debut with Sagar Puranik's 'Venkya'

Model-turned-actor Rupali Sood is all set to make her acting debut with Sagar Puranik’s upcoming directorial Venkya. The director is also playing the lead role in the upcoming film.

Rupali, who grew up in Shimla and has also lived in Abu Dhabi and Noida, has been modeling since her college days. She has been part of several music videos, including the hit song ‘Hornn Blow’ with Hardy Sandhu, which garnered millions of views. Reflecting on her journey, Rupali says, “I have always wanted to be an actor. With an MBA in IT and marketing under my belt and experience in modeling and music videos, I’m excited to embark on a new journey in the world of cinema. I am equally excited to make my debut in the south with a Kannada film and to be associated with the National Award-winning producer-director duo Pawan Wadeyar and Sagar Puranik.” she says.

The makers have also unveiled the first look of Rupali, who has completed filming for a few portions. “I play a Pahadi girl from Himachal. We recently shot a few portions in a beautiful place, in Kyelang ahead of Manali, amidst the mountains. This is an amazing start for my cinema career,” she shares.

Venkya, produced by Wadeyar Films along with Avinash V Rai and Mohan Lal Menon, is a story based in North Karnataka with a universal theme. The film’s screenplay and dialogues are penned by Shreenidhi DS, with cinematography by Pranav Mulay and music by Hemanth Jois.