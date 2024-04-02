'Scam 1770' set to hit theatres this April

Devaraj R is producing the upcoming film under the D Creations banner. Ranjan, known for his role as Dodda Praveena in Rishab Shetty’s Sa.Hi.Pra. Shaale, is set to essay the lead role in Scam 1770. “Education has unfortunately turned into a profitable business today, which is disheartening. While habits may come and go, flawed education can significantly complicate life, especially for economically disadvantaged children,” explains Vikas Pushpagiri as he speaks on the sidelines of the trailer release.

Scam 1770 stars Nischita as the female lead, alongside Harini, Narayanaswamy, Prashanth, and Raghu Shivamogga in crucial roles. Shankar Raman has co-written the screenplay with the director, while Satish Aryan has composed the film’s music.