Yash’s 'Toxic' to roll from this month

Yash’s much-anticipated film, Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been generating immense buzz since its announcement, and just with its title teaser. This action-packed thriller, produced by Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s own Monster Mind Creations, is poised to transcend borders with its global multilingual appeal.

While the release date of April 10, 2025, has been firmly set, the commencement of shooting is finally scheduled for the third week of April, just a year before its theatrical debut. The groundwork for Toxic has been meticulously laid by the minds behind the project. As previously reported by Cinema Express, the team has used cutting-edge technology with the inclusion of Stuntvis, a virtual production tool which is mostly used in Hollywood studios, leaving no stone unturned in their quest to achieve visual grandeur.

Amidst speculation about potential shooting locations in Sri Lanka and London, among other places, the production team has shifted gears and chose Bengaluru as the epicentre for filming. While industry whispers hinted at exotic locations, the decision to construct elaborate sets in the heart of Bengaluru has incited more expectations about the project.

Intending to nurture local talent and provide job opportunities, the production’s investment in Bengaluru’s skilled workforce marks a commendable stride towards industry sustainability. “The team has enlisted a production designer from Mumbai and an art director from Bengaluru, and currently, massive sets are being erected right in the heart of the city,” reveals our source. They added, “While the majority of the shooting will be in Bengaluru, they have chosen Mumbai where they will be covering a few crucial portions.”

Drawing talent from across the country, Toxic will have Jeremy Stack composing music, and Rajeev Ravi handling the cinematography. Speculation mounts with rumours swirling around the potential inclusion of Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, alongside Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko. While official confirmation of these actors onboarding the project is pending, it is expected that the makers are assembling a star-studded lineup for Toxic.