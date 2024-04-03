Acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi onboard for 'Uttarakaanda' movie

Popular Bollywood music director and singer, Amit Trivedi, is set to make his debut in Kannada with the much-anticipated multi-starrer, Uttarakaanda, starring Dhananjay and Shivarajkumar as leads. The film is helmed by Rohith Padaki.

Amit Trivedi has proved his mettle in multiple languages as a composer. His distinctive style and originality have garnered him a massive following. Known for his compositions in films such as Queen, Wake Up Sid, Lootera, Dear Zindagi, and Andhadun, as well as the recent web series Jubilee, Amit has also collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers including Anurag Kashyap and Aamir Khan.

Initially, Charan Raj composed music for the promotional material of Uttarakaanda. Now, Amit Trivedi will compose the entire soundtrack for the film, and this has further raised anticipation about the project, which boasts of a star-studded cast.

Uttarakaanda is jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under KRG Studios. The two are collaborating with director Rohith Padaki and actor Dhananjay for the second time after Rathnan Prapancha (2021). The makers express their excitement about having Amit on board, stating, “We are trying to create a very raw and rustic world through Uttarakaanda. This story has a very native Indian emotion, and Amit Trivedi’s music will weave a story by itself and reach across India. Amit being the best in the business is an icing on the cake.”