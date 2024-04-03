Acclaimed music composer Amit Trivedi onboard for 'Uttarakaanda' movie

Popular Bollywood music director and singer, Amit Trivedi, is set to make his debut in Kannada with the much-anticipated multi-starrer, Uttarakaanda, starring Dhananjay and Shivarajkumar as leads. The film is helmed by Rohith Padaki.
Amit Trivedi has proved his mettle in multiple languages as a composer. His distinctive style and originality have garnered him a massive following. Known for his compositions in films such as Queen, Wake Up Sid, Lootera, Dear Zindagi, and Andhadun, as well as the recent web series Jubilee, Amit has also collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers including Anurag Kashyap and Aamir Khan.
Initially, Charan Raj composed music for the promotional material of Uttarakaanda. Now, Amit Trivedi will compose the entire soundtrack for the film, and this has further raised anticipation about the project, which boasts of a star-studded cast.
Uttarakaanda is jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under KRG Studios. The two are collaborating with director Rohith Padaki and actor Dhananjay for the second time after Rathnan Prapancha (2021). The makers express their excitement about having Amit on board, stating, “We are trying to create a very raw and rustic world through Uttarakaanda. This story has a very native Indian emotion, and Amit Trivedi’s music will weave a story by itself and reach across India. Amit being the best in the business is an icing on the cake.”
Equally elated about his Kannada debut, Amit Trivedi shares, “I have totally understood the vibe and emotion this film carries and the tale Rohit h Padaki and KRG are ready to tell. I am all enthusiastic to explore and experiment. Highly excited to be a part of such hardcore native tales.”
Uttarakaanda will be an action-packed drama set against the backdrop of North Karnataka. Reuniting the popular duo of Shivanna and Dhananjay from the hit film Tagaru, this multilingual project is slated to commence filming on April 15 in and around Vijayapura. The team is currently in the process of finalising the female lead and other pivotal cast members. Further details regarding the film’s cast and extended crew will be revealed by the makers close to the commencement of production.